Kluver was inducted into the National Academy of International Education





Dr. Randy Kluver Media Contact: Alex Christy | Communication Specialist | 405-744-5496 | [email protected] Randy Kluver, associate professor and dean of Oklahoma State University OSU Globalhas entered the prestigious National Academy for International Education in the year 2024. Kluver was nominated for the honor in the summer of 2023 for his innovative work in developing international education programming, his research on the role of international education in public diplomacy, and his standing among his peers in the field. The National Academy for International Education, initiated in 2021, is the first learned society dedicated to international education, serving as an honorary society and think tank composed of distinguished leaders actively engaged in shaping international education and generating knowledge to advance this field. Academy members represent the breadth of the international educational landscape. The inductees are educators from higher education institutions and organizations of all sizes and represent countries around the world. We are thrilled to grow the academy with such a capable group of leaders who will surely add their deep knowledge, expertise and intellectual curiosity, said Robin Helms, chair of the academy's executive committee. The Academy thrives on collaboration and knowledge sharing, and these new members will each bring important and different perspectives to the great work being done among our members. Kluver joined OSU in 2017 as the university's senior international officer after decades of working in international education at Texas A&M University, the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University and Oklahoma City University. His academic work focuses on the impact of media and new media technologies on geopolitics, Asian political communication and public diplomacy. His passion is to help students better understand the complexities of geopolitical and cultural issues around the world, and to facilitate research collaborations that address critical global issues. While at OSU, Kluver has led a curriculum overhaul of OSU's School of Global Studies, a reorganization of OSU's global administrative infrastructure, and Afghan Family Projectan award-winning collaboration between OSU and the community that successfully placed dozens of afghans in the city of Stillwater. The secretariat of the academy is currently located at the Institute of International Education. Kluwer is joined by four other inductees from around the world, including Samia Chasi, manager of the International Education Association of South Africa (IEASA); Cindy Fan, vice provost for international and global engagement, UCLA; Kalyani Unkele, assistant dean and director of international relations, OP Jindal Global University; and Rajika Bhandari, Director, Rajika Bhandari Advisors. To learn more about the academy and download some of its latest results, visit www.iie.org/Academy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.okstate.edu/articles/global-studies/2024/kluver_inducted_into_national_academy_of_international_education.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos