Durham Region calls for support amid opioid and homelessness crisis

Durham Region is appealing for funding to support homelessness and the opioid crisis.

Emergency services in Durham Region fielded 127 calls for suspected opioid overdoses between January 1 and February. 11, the region said in a news release, an increase of 72 calls compared to the same time period a year ago.

The call comes a week later Belleville declared an addiction emergency after 14 overdosed people in the span of two hours on February 6. Less than 48 hours later, the city recorded 23 more overdoses.

“We've seen cities and towns across Canada grapple with mental health, addictions and homelessness crises,” Durham Regional Mayor John Henry said in the release. “Durham Region is not immune.”

“The sad fact is we're seeing it a lot more often,” Henry said. “Our local network of hospitals reported more than 14,000 emergency department visits for mental health and substance abuse issues.”

The region says it has also seen a 67 percent increase in homelessness over the past year.

“We're doing what we can, but we can't keep up,” Henry said. “We have to fix it now and it's fixable.”

The growing crisis has put a significant strain on the region's emergency services and Durham says it cannot deal with the situation without support from all levels of government.

Others are joining the call for more funding to tackle the crisis.

“It's a problem that's very complex, something that's going to take a coordinated approach and something that's going to require some finger-pointing,” Pickering Coun. Maurice Brenner told CBC Toronto in an interview.

“You have to use a multidisciplinary approach to be able to face problems and find solutions.”

This support means more than temporary funding and funding for shelters, he added.

Jennifer French, an NDP MPP for Oshawa, said social service groups are already offering solutions, but the highest levels of government aren't giving them the consistent funding they need to succeed.

“We look around our communities and we see injuries and damage and we don't see it stopping,” French said.

Homelessness 'just makes it worse': lawyer

Some community members point to a lack of housing as one of the main problems driving the homelessness and substance abuse crisis.

Geralda Bray, housing services manager at the John Howard Society of Durham Region, says there has been a dramatic change in housing availability.

“We were able to find shelter in the past and we were able to house at least some people.” Bray said. “But now, we're having such a hard time housing people because they can't afford it. So there's a huge revenue problem.”

Many of Bray's clients who seek shelter services have addictions and mental health issues, which she says further intensifies the situation.

“Not having a roof over your head just makes it worse.”

Provincial Mental Health Support

Ontario's Ministry of Health says it is currently supporting the “mental health and well-being of all Ontarians” through its Roadmap to Wellness initiative, a $3.8 billion investment over 10 years that aims to build a “system state-of-the-art world-class mental health and addictions facility.” for the province.

“As announced in our 2023/2024 budget, our government provided a five per cent increase in core funding for all community-based mental health and addictions organisations,” said Hannah Jensen, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health.

An additional $202 million annually was invested in two programs to “help those experiencing or at risk of homelessness,” she added.

The statement also noted an investment of $18,683,900 for Durham Region for 2023-2024, which the province says is a 64 per cent increase over the previous year.

The province says it will also add a $90 million investment over three years to increase capacity in addiction services following the challenges of the pandemic.

Henry is calling for a meeting with the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister, as well as a national summit on homelessness and addiction.