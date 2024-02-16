International
Durham Region calls for support amid opioid and homelessness crisis
Durham Region is appealing for funding to support homelessness and the opioid crisis.
Emergency services in Durham Region fielded 127 calls for suspected opioid overdoses between January 1 and February. 11, the region said in a news release, an increase of 72 calls compared to the same time period a year ago.
The call comes a week laterBelleville declared an addiction emergency after 14overdosed people in the span of two hours on February 6. Less than 48 hours later, the city recorded 23 more overdoses.
“We've seen cities and towns across Canada grapple with mental health, addictions and homelessness crises,” Durham Regional Mayor John Henry said in the release. “Durham Region is not immune.”
“The sad fact is we're seeing it a lot more often,” Henry said. “Our local network of hospitals reported more than 14,000 emergency department visits for mental health and substance abuse issues.”
The region says it has also seen a 67 percent increase in homelessness over the past year.
“We're doing what we can, but we can't keep up,” Henry said. “We have to fix it now and it's fixable.”
The growing crisis has put a significant strain on the region's emergency services and Durham says it cannot deal with the situation without support from all levels of government.
Others are joining the call for more funding to tackle the crisis.
“It's a problem that's very complex, something that's going to take a coordinated approach and something that's going to require some finger-pointing,” Pickering Coun. Maurice Brenner told CBC Toronto in an interview.
“You have to use a multidisciplinary approach to be able to face problems and find solutions.”
This support means more than temporary funding and funding for shelters, he added.
Jennifer French, an NDP MPP for Oshawa, said social service groups are already offering solutions, but the highest levels of government aren't giving them the consistent funding they need to succeed.
“We look around our communities and we see injuries and damage and we don't see it stopping,” French said.
Homelessness 'just makes it worse': lawyer
Some community members point to a lack of housing as one of the main problems driving the homelessness and substance abuse crisis.
Geralda Bray, housing services manager at the John Howard Society of Durham Region, says there has been a dramatic change in housing availability.
“We were able to find shelter in the past and we were able to house at least some people.” Bray said. “But now, we're having such a hard time housing people because they can't afford it. So there's a huge revenue problem.”
Many of Bray's clients who seek shelter services have addictions and mental health issues, which she says further intensifies the situation.
“Not having a roof over your head just makes it worse.”
Provincial Mental Health Support
Ontario's Ministry of Health says it is currently supporting the “mental health and well-being of all Ontarians” through its Roadmap to Wellness initiative, a $3.8 billion investment over 10 years that aims to build a “system state-of-the-art world-class mental health and addictions facility.” for the province.
“As announced in our 2023/2024 budget, our government provided a five per cent increase in core funding for all community-based mental health and addictions organisations,” said Hannah Jensen, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health.
An additional $202 million annually was invested in two programs to “help those experiencing or at risk of homelessness,” she added.
The statement also noted an investment of $18,683,900 for Durham Region for 2023-2024, which the province says is a 64 per cent increase over the previous year.
The province says it will also add a $90 million investment over three years to increase capacity in addiction services following the challenges of the pandemic.
Henry is calling for a meeting with the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister, as well as a national summit on homelessness and addiction.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/durham-region-calls-for-support-amid-opioid-homelessness-crisis-1.7117763
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bring back these fashion trends from the 2000s
- A player's love for old favorites
- Durham Region calls for support amid opioid and homelessness crisis
- Why are Indian farmers protesting in Delhi?
- Raveena Tandon unveils chowk named after her father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon | Bollywood
- Bus carrying RIT women's hockey team catches fire
- Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to family of woman killed in Chiefs parade shooting
- What I learned from facilitating ACT House's AI hackathon in Miami
- Kluver was inducted into the National Academy of International Education
- Judge orders Trump and his companies to pay $355 million in New York civil fraud case
- A new dawn with the Turkish-Egyptian hospital
- A revolutionary AI model in Hollywood