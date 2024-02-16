Beloved BC teacher's birthday surprise goes viral on TikTok – BC





A BC teacher got some love from his students for his birthday recently and the moment has gone viral on TikTok. Joshua Filiatrault, called Mr. Fili by his students, teaches physical education and English at Johnston Heights High School in Surrey, BC. What started as an alarming sight — two students pretending to be fighting each other — quickly turned into a birthday surprise for Filiatrault, as he was covered in confetti and serenaded with “Happy Birthday” by the seniors. Filiatrault went viral on TikTokin a video posted by PRLS (@prlsgrad2024) and has almost nine million views. “I really didn't want them to get into trouble because of a fight, so my thought was to stop it as soon as possible so they don't do something they'll regret,” Filiatrault said in a statement. . Story continues below ad My feeling was relief at first, then maybe mild irritation at being taken away. Get the latest National News. Sent to your email, every day. The beloved teacher told the Surrey School District that he was impressed by how much planning was required after two struggling students caused a scene by arguing with each other in a previous class and two other students distracted Filiatrault by asking for advice. from the university, while the rest was placed. above the party. He knows us very well, so the most unexpected thing would be if two of us fought and we chose the two most reliable people to fight, said Grade 12 student Ivan Japow, one of 200 students of PRLS that kept surprises a secret from Filiatrault. Fortunately, he was very surprised by this.



This is BC: A Teacher's Gift for Music

Donald Trump, sons, businesses fined $364M in NY civil fraud case Students said they just wanted their favorite teacher to get the recognition he deserved. Story continues below ad We said Mr. Fili is our favorite teacher because of how he puts passion into everything he does, 12th grader Maxine Nguyen said in a statement. And when we see what that passion does for the many activities at our school, it can be as simple as dancing in the hall or going crazy with the bleachers at games, all of those things give an experience to every person who visits our school, and we we wanted you to share that experience and the impact it had on us. For Filiatrault, he said he's just glad his students are getting the recognition they deserve. They just work so hard, and for them to see themselves as having some cultural impact, things that I tell them that I know they can do, it's good that they step it up, and I think that's really, he said. It says more about who they are than who I am.”

