The Commonwealth Secretary General is in Ethiopia for the 37th African Union Summit





The Commonwealth Secretary General, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, will attend the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) in Ethiopia from 16 20 February 2024.

She will join African heads of state and government, political leaders and senior policymakers to discuss how the continent can maintain momentum in addressing issues of peace and security, regional integration, education and development. The conference is being held under the theme “Educate an African fit for the 21st century: Building resilient education systems for increasing access to inclusive, lifelong, quality and relevant learning in Africa”. The hearings will examine, among others, progress on AU Kagame reforms, the implementation of AU Agenda 2063, the State of Peace and Security Report and the Climate Change Committee Report. The three-day event is being organized in Addis Ababa by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), HE Moussa Faki Mahamat, to strengthen cooperation between political leaders and address the troubling security situation and conflicts in some of its member states. It will also provide recommendations on innovative ways to manage crises sustainably in an effort to return to peace. The Secretary General will also discussCommonwealth Sustainable Energy Transition Agenda, the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Center (CCFAH) and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which takes place in October 2024 in Samoa. The theme for this year's CHOGM is: 'A Resilient Shared Future: Transforming Our Common Wealth.' The Commonwealth Secretary General said: I am grateful for this invitation to be here with my brothers and sisters of the African Union and to hear about the issues facing the continent and the solutions we are considering. “As we head towards the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa in October, it is even more important that we start discussing how we can have more resilient economies, governance structures and societies that empower our people. Inclusive and sustainable progress, where no one is left behind, is extremely important. We must take bold steps if we are to create a future for billions of young people in the region. However, we must do them together. Our unity is our strength. The Chief Secretary for Scotland will share the work done by the Secretariat in mitigating the impact of climate change on the world's 48 island and small states, of which 37 are members of the Commonwealth. Twenty-one African countries are members of the Commonwealth – a list that is growing beyond historical ties, but also motivated by a shared vision and value. Member countries can benefit from the Secretariat's work on peace and democracy, anti-corruption, rule of law, education, artificial intelligence, youth connectivity and empowerment. All these are designed to advance a prosperous future throughout the Commonwealth, including the African region. Other areas of discussion at the AU Summit in Addis Ababa will include trade, regional integration, economic development, institutional reforms, education, skills training, agriculture, climate change and human rights as well as gender and youth empowerment. While in Addis Ababa, the Commonwealth Secretary-General will meet with government ministers, senior officials, youth, civil society and other public figures to discuss ways to deepen partnerships and ongoing cooperation. Media contact Ijeoma Onyeator Communications Officer, Communications Division, Commonwealth Secretariat

E-mail

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thecommonwealth.org/news/commonwealth-secretary-general-ethiopia-37th-african-union-summit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos