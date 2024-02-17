



A breakfast and panel discussion later this month will celebrate the triumph of women scientists and discuss the barriers they still face. The Department of Chemistry will hold a Global Women's Breakfast (GWB) event, titled “EmpowerHER,” from 8:30-11 a.m. on February 27 in the Reference Room, Student Union 210. Held in conjunction with the International Day of Women and Girls in Science and organized by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC), the GWB series aims to create an active network of people of all genders to overcome barriers to equality gender in science. More than 1,500 GWB events have been held by the organization in 100 countries over the past five years. “By presenting this event at UB, our goal is to advance gender equality and motivate aspiring women and female-identified chemists to pursue their dreams and passions in the field,” says one of the organizers, Karla Sanchez Lievanos, a National Foundation of Science. NSF) MPS-Ascend postdoctoral fellow in the chemistry department and the UB RENEW Institute. “It will enable participants to share personal experiences, strategies for overcoming challenges, and best practices for fostering an inclusive and equitable scientific community.” The event will highlight the various career paths available after graduate school, showcasing the inspiring journeys of successful women in various sectors of the scientific community. Panelists will discuss their career paths, with a focus on mentoring, networking, and strategies for advancing young scientists' careers. They include: Kamina Anyango, interim unit diversity officer and assistant dean for student development and academic enhancement, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Carolyn Ribes, business analyst leader at Dow Chemical and director at large, American Chemical Society.

Sarah E. Dowd, Mass Spectrometry Applications Specialist, Waters Corporation.

Deena Butryn, deputy director of the coronavirus response at the Center for Global Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Danielle Mackowsky, District Sales Manager, SCIEX. Despite gains in recent years, women are still underrepresented in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). Only 18% of the female workforce in the US works in STEM, compared to 29% of the male workforce, according to the NSF. “Women in scientific disciplines often face gender bias, underrepresentation in leadership roles, and difficulty achieving work-life balance. Some of them also encounter a lack of mentoring opportunities and professional networks, which are crucial for career development,” says Lievanos. “An event like GWB will provide a safe place to openly discuss these challenges in a supportive environment. Such discussions can lead to actionable insights and collaborative efforts to address these barriers.” Those interested can register online to confirm their participation. There will be an opportunity to participate in the event remotely. Breakfast places are limited to 50 people, with priority given to female chemists in the UB chemistry department, but all are welcome to participate in the panel discussion and activities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.buffalo.edu/ubnow/stories/2024/02/global-womens-breakfast.html

