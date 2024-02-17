Russia: Prisoner of conscience Alexei Navalny, Kremlin's most vocal opponent, dies in custody





After being poisoned, wrongfully imprisoned and tortured in prison, Alexei Navalny has died after suffering 37 months behind bars and sent to one of Russia's most remote and harshest prisons. Aleksei was a prisoner of conscience, imprisoned only for speaking out against a repressive government, said Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International. Following his unjust poisoning, imprisonment and torture in prison, Alexei Navalny has died after spending 37 months behind bars and sent to one of the most remote and harsh prisons in Russia. Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International He demanded political freedom for himself and his supporters. He called out corruption and challenged Putin. His death is a devastating and horrific indictment of life under the Kremlin's oppressive and suffocating rule. He paid the ultimate price for being a critical voice and defending freedom of expression. Amnesty International stands with all those fighting for human rights within and beyond Russia's borders. Alexei Navalny was denied healthcare, held for long periods of time in solitary confinement and forcibly disappeared when he was sent to one of the most remote penal colonies near the Arctic Circle. Russian authorities refused to properly investigate and provide transparency into previous allegations of human rights violations against him. As the search for justice begins, it is clear that we have few avenues available to us. This is why it is essential that the international community take concrete action to hold accountable all those responsible. We must urgently call on the United Nations to use its special procedures and mechanisms to address the death of Alexei Navalny. We must urgently call on the United Nations to use its special procedures and mechanisms to address the death of Alexei Navalny Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International Background On February 16, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) reported that Alexei Navalny fell ill after a walk in the prison yard and lost consciousness shortly thereafter. Despite the FSIN's claims about the immediate attention of medical workers in the colony and the arrival of an ambulance crew, all resuscitation efforts allegedly failed and Navalny was pronounced dead. The FSIN statement ended with an announcement that the causes of death are being determined. In accordance with the UN Minnesota Protocol on the Investigation of Potentially Unlawful Deaths, states have an obligation to conduct prompt, impartial and effective investigations into the circumstances and causes of all deaths in custody. Among other key aspects, the authorities must guarantee an independent autopsy by impartial forensic experts and be transparent, allowing the scrutiny of international observers and the Navalnys family.

