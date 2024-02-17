Loaded gun seized by TSA officers at Miami International Airport

MIAMI – A Transportation Security Administration officer seized a firearm with one round in the chamber and 9 rounds in a magazine at a Miami International Airport security checkpoint on Friday.

The gun, a 9mm Glock, belonged to a 48-year-old Miami resident who was headed to Colombia.

There is no word on whether the man has been arrested.

TSA officers have stopped 12 firearms already this year at Miami International

The TSA says many of the passengers who bring firearms into the security checkpoint are arrested or issued notices to appear in court and could face civil penalties that can reach nearly $15,000.

Officials remind those traveling with their firearms that they, “Must be in your checked bag, unloaded, and in a strong, locked case.”

Additionally, you must declare it to the airline at check-in.

They issue this warning: “Make sure you know exactly what the firearms laws are on each side of your trip or you could end up in jail instead of your vacation or business trip.”

Firearms may not be legal to carry even in checked baggage in some jurisdictions.