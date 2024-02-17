NY Judge Fines Trump $354 Million In Civil Fraud Case – National & International News – FRI Feb 16, 2024

International
Biden is "considering" further action against Russia after Putin critic dies in prison.
NATIONAL NEWS
NY judge fines Trump $354 million in civil fraud case
In one 92 page decisionJudge Arthur Engoron has fined Donald Trump $354 million in a New York civil fraud case, the details of which “shock the conscience,” according to Engoron. Except this, Trump will have to pay about $100 million in interest for more than a decade of fraudulent business deals, bringing the total judgment against Trump in the case to nearly $450 million. Add to that 83.3 million dollars Trump was recently ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll, a columnist who accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s, and Trump's total civil damages in New York are over $530 million.
The ruling also fines each of Trump's grown sons, Don, Jr. and Eric, with $4 million. Trump himself is barred from serving as an officer of any New York company for 3 years and Don, Jr. and Eric are each banned for 2 years.
The ruling details how Trump grossly inflated the value of his real estate holdings to both exaggerate his net worth and secure more favorable financing terms from banks. At the same time, Trump understated his holdings to cheat on his taxes.
Engoron also clearly states his judgment that the Trumps and the Trump Organization would continue to perpetrate the fraud unless they are “judicially restrained” from doing so. Engoron says of the defendants, “Their complete lack of the limits of repentance and remorseINpathological”.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
Biden is “considering” further action against Russia after Putin critic dies in prison
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died in a Russian prison at the age of 47. Navalny was a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin and led efforts to expose massive corruption by Russian government figures, including Putin himself.
Navalny drew international attention in 2020 when he was flown to Germany for treatment following a suspected poisoning attempt. After months of recovery, Navalny helped investigate his assassination attempt by impersonating a senior Russian official and calling Konstantin Kudryavtsev, believed to be an agent of the Russian FSB (the successor organization to the Soviet-era KGB spy agency ). During the call, Kudryavtsev revealed another FSB agents had planted a nerve agent in Navalny's underwear while he was staying in a hotel in Siberia.
When he died, Navalny was serving a 19-year prison sentence on fraud, contempt of court and extremism charges. Since the start of his incarceration in 2021, he has been moved to various penal colonies, with many of his supporters raising fears for his health and safety. In mid-December 2023, Navalny was locked up in a prison colony in Yamalo-Nenets, a remote province in the Arctic Circle. His transfer there sparked a panic when Navalny's legal team lost track of his whereabouts for several days.
A statement from the prison said Navalny collapsed after taking a walk, having felt well that morning. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. Navalny's family and supporters in Russia are suspicious and believe he was murdered, a position shared by the US.
US weighing response
When Navalny was imprisoned in 2021, President Biden promised to impose “devastating” consequences on Russia in the event of Navalny's death. Of course, a lot has happened since then. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, both the US and the EU have imposed massive economic sanctions on Russia and seized assets from many pro-Putin Russian oligarchs.
Initially, the sanctions did have a major impact on Russia's economy and even on the financing of its war effort. This necessitated a reorientation of Russia's banking and economy, part of which forced an increased dependence on China. This revival helped the Russian economy stabilize and even recover some of its lost ground by selling cheap oil to China and India. The country is also revamping its domestic arms production, supplemented by supplies from Iran, North Korea and possibly China.
This has left the US with few levers to pull in response to Navalny's death. Still, Biden holds Putin responsible for Navalny's death and said today “we're thinking about what else can be done” by way of punishment.
