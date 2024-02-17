The International Dance Festival returns for its 20th anniversary celebration on February 24

The International Dance Festival is returning to the University of Maine for its 20th year. Two performances, which are free and open to the public, will take place at 2pm and 7pm on Saturday, February 24 at the Collins Center for the Arts (CCA).

Organized by the Office of International Programs (OIP) and the International Student Association, the festival brings together the cultures of the people of UMaine and the wider community in a colorful dance performance.

To recognize 20 years of promoting diversity, UMaine alumni involved in previous shows have been invited back to CCA to participate and celebrate the festivals continued success. OIP will also host virtual reunions for alumni to reconnect and share stories.

When it first started in 2005, the student-led festival was held in a 200-seat venue. Sarah Joughin, who has helped students organize the event since her freshman year, still remembers how the audience radiated energy in Minsky Recital Hall as the dancers showcased cultures from around the world.

Joughin, senior associate director of OIP, said she and other organizers feared the audience would feel empty when they moved the festival to CCA. Not only did festival-goers fill the approximately 1,400 seats, the show eventually doubled into two offerings, both of which have drawn full crowds.

Before the afternoon show, an exhibition of Japanese culture with games, activities and refreshments will take place in the CCA lobby.

More information can be found at the dance festival Web page. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact OIP, 207.581.3437; [email protected].