The Union selected for the Hillel Campus International Climate Initiative





The Union is partnering with Hillel International, the world's largest Jewish campus organization, to better understand, strengthen and improve the environment for Jewish students. The initiative is part of the College's wider diversity, equality, inclusion and belonging work to ensure that everyone at Union is able to thrive and have a strong sense of belonging. The college was selected as part of a group of five schools to participate Hillels Campus Climate Initiative. The initiative, which begins in early March, partners with higher education administrators to ensure a positive campus climate in which Jewish students feel comfortable expressing their identity and values, free of anti-Semitism, harassment or marginalization. Since it was created in 2020, more than 50 colleges and universities have participated in the initiative. Members of Union College Hillel Working with their Hillel leaders, the program helps college and university administrators explore strategies with colleagues across the country to develop a specific action plan to help Jewish students and all students feel supported. This involves three critical steps: Collecting, evaluating and using data to better understand the current climate for Jewish students on their campus to inform next strategic steps

Training and empowering university administration and staff to better understand the needs of Jewish students, the diversity of the Jewish community, and the challenges of anti-Semitism on campus through a 10-month educational curriculum

Establish and adopt best practice policies, procedures, and programs to address anti-Semitism and foster a positive campus climate for Jewish students and all students Approximately 12 percent of the Union's students are Jewish and its members Hillel have included students from all denominations of Judaism. Events hosted by Hillel include Shabbat services and home-cooked dinners, Sunday mornings, academic forums, holiday celebrations, and Tagli Birthright trips to Israel. Hillel International works with thousands of students around the world to enrich their college experience. Union has been affiliated with the organization since 1956. In 2009, the College was designated a Small and Powerful Campus of Excellence by the organization, a distinction that provides a variety of resources and privileges, including funding for immersion experiences. colleagues. The Hillel Campus Climate Initiative is in the best spirit of the Union's founding premise as a place where individuals of diverse backgrounds and faiths can come together to learn from one another, said Annette Diorio, vice president for student affairs and dean of students. She leads the Union group, which includes key representatives from across campus who work alongside Bonnie Cramer, director of Union Hillel. We are excited to work with Hillel to learn and develop strategies that will help all of our students feel more welcome on campus, added Diorio. The Hillel Campus Climate Initiative is among a number of steps the Union has taken recently, or will soon take, to strengthen a campus environment that values ​​knowledge and constructive engagement to combat hate in all its forms and to promote greater trust-based understanding for all in the community. . College: It will work with the Higher Education Data Sharing Consortium (HEDS) to conduct a campus diversity and equity climate survey of all community members this spring, which will give the College the opportunity to benchmark experiences and belonging to a variety of racial, ethnic, gender, religious and other identity groups.

Kicked off the winter term with a meeting between the faith and leadership advisors within Student Affairs to ensure open communication and collaboration to support regular meetings led by the union's chief diversity officer for student success, Dru Alvez.

Hosted a community forum on constructive engagement in January, featuring members of Schenectady Clergy Against Hate, a network of Jewish, Sikh, Christian, Muslim and Pagan faith leaders.

It's re-imagining its Holocaust mini-term to be set in Berlin, Germany, with a short trip to Krakow and the neighboring Auschwitz memorial in Poland. The content would be modified from previous terms to include more material on the rise of anti-Semitism in pre-war Germany, but would still emphasize the Holocaust. The college had previously offered a small Holocaust respite until it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clear policies for campus events to protect free speech and student safety.

It is reviewing its bias reporting process and the ways in which it communicates about this process to make it clearer to the community how to report an incident. These actions are consistent with the College's long-standing efforts to combat hate speech. President David R. Harris emphasized last fall that the Union remains steadfast in combating hatred in all its forms, be it anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism or other forms of prejudice. The Union must continue to be a safe home for education, informed discourse and a respectful exchange of perspectives and ideas, he said in a campus message in November. Anything less is contrary to the values ​​of the Union and has no place on our campus, in the words we use, or in our hearts.

