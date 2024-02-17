The UN's top court rejects South Africa's request for emergency measures to protect Rafah





THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) The U.N.'s top court on Friday rejected a request by South Africa to impose emergency measures to protect Rafah in the Gaza Strip, but also stressed that Israel must respect the measures previously imposed. at the end of last month in a preliminary phase in a historic moment. case of genocide. The International Court of Justice said in a statement that the dangerous situation in Rafah requires the immediate and effective implementation of the interim measures it ordered on January 26. He said no new order was necessary because the existing measures are applicable to the entire Gaza Strip, including Rafah. The world court added that Israel remains bound to fully fulfill its obligations under the Genocide Convention and the January 26 ruling, which ordered Israel to do everything it can to prevent death, destruction and whatever. acts of genocide in Gaza. Citing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the court noted that the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, and in Rafah in particular, will exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences. . Israel has identified Rafah as Hamas' last stronghold in Gaza and has vowed to continue its offensive there. About 1.4 million Palestinians, more than half of Gaza's population, have crowded into the city, most of them displaced from fighting elsewhere in Gaza. Israel has said it will evacuate civilians before attacking, although international aid officials have said it has nowhere to go because of the extensive destruction left by the offensive. South Africa announced on Tuesday that it had submitted a urgent request with the International Court of Justice to examine whether Israel's military operations targeting the southern Gaza city of Rafah violation of the temporary orders that the court issued last month in a case alleging genocide. South African Foreign Ministry spokesman Clayson Monyela said in a message on X, formerly Twitter, that the court has affirmed our view that the dangerous situation requires the immediate and effective implementation of the interim measures indicated by the Court in its Order dated January 26, 2024, which are applicable throughout the Gaza Strip and has clarified that this includes #Rafah. The court's statement was issued on the Jewish Sabbath, when government offices are closed, and there was no immediate comment from the Israeli Foreign Ministry. Thursday, Israel asked the world court to reject what she called South Africa's very strange and inappropriate request. Israel vehemently denies it committing genocide in Gaza and says it is doing everything it can to spare civilians and is only targeting Hamas militants. He says Hamas' tactic of infiltrating civilian areas makes it difficult to avoid civilian casualties. The interim measures ordered last month came at a preliminary stage in a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention. The court also called on Hamas to release the hostages still in captivity. Hamas asked the international community to force Israel to comply with the court's orders. The legal campaign in South Africa is rooted in the issue central to her identity: Its ruling party, the African National Congress, has long compared Israel's policies in Gaza and the West Bank to its history under the apartheid regime of white minority rule, which confined the black majority to the homeland. Apartheid ended in 1994.

