NSW Premier Chris Minns announces plan to build 100 new preschools over three years

The New South Wales Government has unveiled a plan to improve access to childcare and early learning for families by building 100 pre-schools in the next three years.

Nearly half of the centers will be built in regional and remote communities and will be co-located public elementary schools.

Premier Chris Minns used his speech to the Workplace Conference in Nowra, south of Sydney, to unveil the “historic” $769 million investment today.

“I am excited to announce an important step in our plan to provide universal preschool access in this state,” he said.

“There will be 49 new preschools in places that desperately need more early learning support.

“[NSW Education Minister] Prue Carr will lead this plan to build them.”

The Prime Minister said that the co-location of new preschools with schools was designed to ease the pressure on families.

“It means you won't have to spend as much on the last year of childcare or pre-school, especially when often both mum and dad are working,” Mr Minns said.

The 49 preschools will be built in the South Coast, Hunter, Illawarra, Mid North Coast, New England, Northern Rivers, Far West, Riverina, South-West Slopes and Central West regions.

“Shame we didn't get to 50,” Mr Minns said.

Easier for families

Greenwell Point mum Charmaine Davidson was delighted with the news that her daughter's school will have a pre-school built next door.

“My daughter is in Grade 1 at Greenwell Point Public School and my son goes to a preschool in [Nowra, an hour away]”, said Mrs Davidson.

“We've always wanted something in Greenwell Point, there's nothing here, no care.

“Getting from place to place is hard some mornings.”

Ms Davidson, president of Greenwell Point's Parents and Carers Committee, said she supported the State Government's co-location strategy.

“If it was built from time ago [my son] goes to school, I would move him,” she said.

Remember the eyelash Liberals

Dozens of state delegates seated at the Shoalhaven Leisure Center applauded Mr Minns as he criticized the former government for failing to deliver on its promise to deliver 500 new pre-schools over four years.

“I can tell you in 12 years [Liberals] were in power in NSW, they built a pre-school,” he said.

“The difference is, and we've said when we think about it, we'll do it.”

Places for junior preschools were selected by the NSW Department of Education Panel and overseen by an independent chair and integrity adviser.

“[The selection process] it is important to say because of the pork barrel data from the previous government,” he said.

“It may sound silly to say this, but the public needs to know when we spend money, we're doing it for the benefit of the people of this state.”

Opposition education spokeswoman Sarah Mitchell said the government had left some communities out.

“The simple fact is, if you are a family living in the Tweed, Lismore, Coffs Harbour, Clarence, Wagga, Upper Hunter, Dubbo or Bathurst regions, there will be no new pre-schools provided by the Labor government for your children. to participate,” she said.

“The Minns Labor Government is once again showing a complete lack of knowledge and empathy for those living outside of Newcastle, Sydney and Wollongong.”

'Good start'

Parents and Carers Federation of NSW president Yvonne Hilsz said Labor's plan was a “huge step forward” for early education.

“For many children who are able to attend a preschool that is attached to an elementary school, the integration for them to transition from preschool to kindergarten is easier,” she said.

Ms Hillsz said today's announcement was a “good start”.

“Yes, we fully support the new preschools coming in,” she said.

“But we want them to be fully funded, as much as we want fully funded schools in a public education system.

“If we achieve full funding, it will have a significant impact on what can be possible for our children.”