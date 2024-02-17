International
NSW Premier Chris Minns announces plan to build 100 new preschools over three years
The New South Wales Government has unveiled a plan to improve access to childcare and early learning for families by building 100 pre-schools in the next three years.
Nearly half of the centers will be built in regional and remote communities and will be co-located public elementary schools.
Premier Chris Minns used his speech to the Workplace Conference in Nowra, south of Sydney, to unveil the “historic” $769 million investment today.
“I am excited to announce an important step in our plan to provide universal preschool access in this state,” he said.
“There will be 49 new preschools in places that desperately need more early learning support.
“[NSW Education Minister] Prue Carr will lead this plan to build them.”
The Prime Minister said that the co-location of new preschools with schools was designed to ease the pressure on families.
“It means you won't have to spend as much on the last year of childcare or pre-school, especially when often both mum and dad are working,” Mr Minns said.
The 49 preschools will be built in the South Coast, Hunter, Illawarra, Mid North Coast, New England, Northern Rivers, Far West, Riverina, South-West Slopes and Central West regions.
“Shame we didn't get to 50,” Mr Minns said.
Easier for families
Greenwell Point mum Charmaine Davidson was delighted with the news that her daughter's school will have a pre-school built next door.
“My daughter is in Grade 1 at Greenwell Point Public School and my son goes to a preschool in [Nowra, an hour away]”, said Mrs Davidson.
“We've always wanted something in Greenwell Point, there's nothing here, no care.
“Getting from place to place is hard some mornings.”
Ms Davidson, president of Greenwell Point's Parents and Carers Committee, said she supported the State Government's co-location strategy.
“If it was built from time ago [my son] goes to school, I would move him,” she said.
Remember the eyelash Liberals
Dozens of state delegates seated at the Shoalhaven Leisure Center applauded Mr Minns as he criticized the former government for failing to deliver on its promise to deliver 500 new pre-schools over four years.
“I can tell you in 12 years [Liberals] were in power in NSW, they built a pre-school,” he said.
“The difference is, and we've said when we think about it, we'll do it.”
Places for junior preschools were selected by the NSW Department of Education Panel and overseen by an independent chair and integrity adviser.
“[The selection process] it is important to say because of the pork barrel data from the previous government,” he said.
“It may sound silly to say this, but the public needs to know when we spend money, we're doing it for the benefit of the people of this state.”
Opposition education spokeswoman Sarah Mitchell said the government had left some communities out.
“The simple fact is, if you are a family living in the Tweed, Lismore, Coffs Harbour, Clarence, Wagga, Upper Hunter, Dubbo or Bathurst regions, there will be no new pre-schools provided by the Labor government for your children. to participate,” she said.
“The Minns Labor Government is once again showing a complete lack of knowledge and empathy for those living outside of Newcastle, Sydney and Wollongong.”
'Good start'
Parents and Carers Federation of NSW president Yvonne Hilsz said Labor's plan was a “huge step forward” for early education.
“For many children who are able to attend a preschool that is attached to an elementary school, the integration for them to transition from preschool to kindergarten is easier,” she said.
Ms Hillsz said today's announcement was a “good start”.
“Yes, we fully support the new preschools coming in,” she said.
“But we want them to be fully funded, as much as we want fully funded schools in a public education system.
“If we achieve full funding, it will have a significant impact on what can be possible for our children.”
Get our local newsletter, delivered free every Thursday
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-02-17/nsw-government-announces-plan-to-build-100-preschools/103480130
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Christopher Nolan wants to make a horror film – The Hollywood Reporter
- Nate Hays, author at Emerging Cricket
- Chet Lo Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear Collection
- NSW Premier Chris Minns announces plan to build 100 new preschools over three years
- Did Jairam Ramesh target Prime Minister Narendra Modi?
- A journey of transformation and lasting relationships in Bollywood
- Princess Royal speaks out about the horror of knife crime in Wellingborough
- Pakistan news: Imran Khan's PTI to launch nationwide protests against election rigging
- China's coal push is killing its miners | World | News
- China should not let the past overshadow its relations with Indonesia's new leader, Prabowo Subianto
- US troops could soon be on the front lines against Russia, says Senator Coons
- Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 55 years in Bollywood, shares a picture of himself via AI India TV