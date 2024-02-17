Early childhood education workers say they are seeing progress, but the sector still needs more staff

Janessa Williams says she's grateful for child care improvements in Nova Scotia, but she also knows how far she has to go.

Williams, executive director of the Needham Early Learning Center in Halifax, was on hand Friday as federal and provincial officials announced an update to their joint plan to reaching an average cost of $10 per day per nursery until March 2026.

The steps, announced by Families, Children and Social Development Minister Jenna Sudds and Nova Scotia Education Minister Becky Druhan, include more money to lower parent fees and create more spaces and funding for a strategy comprehensive early learning and childcare.

The $605 million federal-provincial deal signed in 2021 has helped cut parent fees in half, expand the number of spaces in the province and improve working conditions for early childhood educators (ECE) through raising wages, funding for continuing education and creating a benefits plan.

And while these are all welcome steps in the right direction, Williams said the government must continue to raise salaries for early childhood educators so they “meet or exceed the living wage.”

“This is critical to attracting and retaining ECEs,” she told reporters.

Government-funded fee cuts have made childcare more affordable for most families, but Williams said demand has also increased, resulting in waiting lists that are difficult to manage.

“We need more childcare spaces and more ECE to provide early learning and care that meets the needs of our families.”

Amanda Reyes is experiencing that frustration first hand.

Reyes, an ECE and program coordinator at Needham, said her family is facing long waiting lists as they try to get their son into before- and after-school care when he starts elementary school in the fall.

“I have been working for months trying to secure a space for him and it has created a lot of worry and stress for our family.”

Reyes said the government seems committed to building a system that is affordable, accessible and inclusive, but childcare is still not available to many families in the province.

Druhan said he believes raising wages, creating a benefits plan and continuing education funding efforts should go a long way to address ECE shortages.

“These and a number of other actions are getting people back into the workforce, but it will take time for that to happen,” she told reporters.

Druhan said the province is on target to complete the toll reductions by March 2026, although she did not indicate there would be any further toll reductions before then.

“If we can deliver something early, we always will.”

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill, who was part of the previous government that signed the original childcare deal with Ottawa, said increased wages and benefits should help bring more workers into the sector, but he said he thinks more many people need to be trained.

The former government expanded ECE places at Nova Scotia Community College, and Churchill said he thinks the Conservative government should do the same.

New Democratic Rep. Suzy Hansen said that, at the very least, ECEs should be paid a living wage.

“If we want to encourage and recruit more people to be in that line of work, we have to pay them accordingly,” she told reporters.

Both Churchill and Hansen called on the province to allow private operators to create more spaces.

