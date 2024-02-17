International
Ratner Outlines Strategy-Driven Changes in Indo-Pacific > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News
In just two years, U.S. officials have made many positive advances with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific.
Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, shared his thoughts on the second anniversary of the Indo-Pacific strategy during a presentation at the American Institute of Peace in Washington yesterday. He spoke alongside representatives from the White House and State Department, illustrating the whole-of-government approach to the strategy.
The Indo-Pacific strategy is an outgrowth of that of President Joe Biden National Security Strategy, which created the National Defense Strategy. This strategy states that China is America's immediate challenge and recognizes that China is the only nation with the will and, increasingly, the ability to overturn the rules-based international order that has kept the peace between the great powers since the end of the World War II.
Ratner said the strategy is about “a shared vision that we have with our allies and partners. I think the degree of strategic alignment between the United States and our key allies and partners … across the Indo-Pacific is unparalleled .”
In two short years, the defense part of the strategy has meant a more capable force, being more forward-looking and working more closely with allies and partners, Ratner said.
Ratner pointed to the Quad partnership between Australia, India, Japan and the United States as an example of ways nations are working together. He specifically mentioned that the Quad is bringing greater awareness to the maritime field.
He also spoke about growing partnership with India. Both countries have accelerated integration in the defense industrial sector. “We have been working very intensively with the Indian government in their efforts to deepen their indigenous defense industrial base through some really exciting co-production, co-development opportunities in areas such as fighter jet engines and armored vehicles,” he said.
Ratner also spoke about the trilateral agreement of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, known as AUKUS, and what it means for Australia developing a conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. The deal will also mean the three countries will work on other advanced military capabilities.
On the practical side, the United States is bringing more capabilities and capacity to the region with our allies and partners, and American forces are positioned forward and are more mobile and distributed, Ratner said. “2023 was the most transformative year in the posture of our regional forces in a generation,” he said. “And there's more to come in the years to come.”
DOD officials are reaching out to allies and partners in the region, working to build capabilities and conducting exercises with nations. This builds bonds between like-minded nations.
More needs to be done, Ratner said. The most immediate is Congressional funding of the Compact of Free Association. These are compacts between the United States and the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau. State Department officials have negotiated an agreement with these nations that will run through 2043. Total US funding for the agreements is $7.1 billion. “Securing COFA funding is one of the most important things the administration can do this year in terms of our Indo-Pacific strategy,” Ratner said.
The island states are strategic territory that give the US “secure access” to the region, the assistant secretary said.
A large number of islanders serve in the US military. “It's something where there is strong bipartisan support,” he said. “This is an opportunity for Congress [and] administration to work together this year. And we just have to do it.”
The US military in the region is working in many new ways with allies and partners, Ratner said. “We will have to deliver AUKUS in 2024,” he said. “We're going to have to continue to deliver on the staying power front. We've got a lot of success to talk about, but we've got to roll up our sleeves and keep it going this year.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3679944/ratner-describes-strategy-driven-changes-in-indo-pacific/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ratner Outlines Strategy-Driven Changes in Indo-Pacific > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News
- Imran Khan moves IHC against Toshakhana, figures verdicts
- It's me…it's now Jennifer Lopez's sickly sweet lemonade
- LASA will not play varsity football for the next two years, coaches said
- NYFW FW 2024 Recap: Heard at the Starrett-Lehigh Building
- ChatGPT can now remember your conversations and provide personalized responses. Here's how it works:
- Early childhood education workers say they are seeing progress, but the sector still needs more staff
- Greece reacts as parliament votes to legalise same-sex marriage #Greece #Shorts #BBCNews
- Virginia Tech wins grant to improve rural wastewater pathogen detection
- A 3.9 magnitude earthquake hits Falls City, Texas, on Friday
- Christopher Nolan wants to make a horror film – The Hollywood Reporter
- Nate Hays, author at Emerging Cricket