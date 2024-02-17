Ratner Outlines Strategy-Driven Changes in Indo-Pacific > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News

In just two years, U.S. officials have made many positive advances with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific.

Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, shared his thoughts on the second anniversary of the Indo-Pacific strategy during a presentation at the American Institute of Peace in Washington yesterday. He spoke alongside representatives from the White House and State Department, illustrating the whole-of-government approach to the strategy.

The Indo-Pacific strategy is an outgrowth of that of President Joe Biden National Security Strategy, which created the National Defense Strategy. This strategy states that China is America's immediate challenge and recognizes that China is the only nation with the will and, increasingly, the ability to overturn the rules-based international order that has kept the peace between the great powers since the end of the World War II.

Ratner said the strategy is about “a shared vision that we have with our allies and partners. I think the degree of strategic alignment between the United States and our key allies and partners … across the Indo-Pacific is unparalleled .”

In two short years, the defense part of the strategy has meant a more capable force, being more forward-looking and working more closely with allies and partners, Ratner said.

Ratner pointed to the Quad partnership between Australia, India, Japan and the United States as an example of ways nations are working together. He specifically mentioned that the Quad is bringing greater awareness to the maritime field.

He also spoke about growing partnership with India. Both countries have accelerated integration in the defense industrial sector. “We have been working very intensively with the Indian government in their efforts to deepen their indigenous defense industrial base through some really exciting co-production, co-development opportunities in areas such as fighter jet engines and armored vehicles,” he said.

Ratner also spoke about the trilateral agreement of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, known as AUKUS, and what it means for Australia developing a conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. The deal will also mean the three countries will work on other advanced military capabilities.

On the practical side, the United States is bringing more capabilities and capacity to the region with our allies and partners, and American forces are positioned forward and are more mobile and distributed, Ratner said. “2023 was the most transformative year in the posture of our regional forces in a generation,” he said. “And there's more to come in the years to come.”

DOD officials are reaching out to allies and partners in the region, working to build capabilities and conducting exercises with nations. This builds bonds between like-minded nations.

More needs to be done, Ratner said. The most immediate is Congressional funding of the Compact of Free Association. These are compacts between the United States and the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau. State Department officials have negotiated an agreement with these nations that will run through 2043. Total US funding for the agreements is $7.1 billion. “Securing COFA funding is one of the most important things the administration can do this year in terms of our Indo-Pacific strategy,” Ratner said.

The island states are strategic territory that give the US “secure access” to the region, the assistant secretary said.

A large number of islanders serve in the US military. “It's something where there is strong bipartisan support,” he said. “This is an opportunity for Congress [and] administration to work together this year. And we just have to do it.”

The US military in the region is working in many new ways with allies and partners, Ratner said. “We will have to deliver AUKUS in 2024,” he said. “We're going to have to continue to deliver on the staying power front. We've got a lot of success to talk about, but we've got to roll up our sleeves and keep it going this year.”