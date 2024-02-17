What is disease X | Johns Hopkins

Public health agencies and governments across the globe are always preparing their response to the next infectious disease emergency, but how do we prepare for the truly unknown? Enter Disease X.

Since 2018, this mysterious and often misunderstood hypothetical pathogen has been at the center of international pandemic preparedness efforts. Planning for the emergence of an as yet unknown infectious pathogen can mean a faster and more effective public health response that easily delivers the vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tests needed to save lives.

In this Q&A, Amesh Adalja, MD,a senior researcher in Johns Hopkins Center for Health Securitybreaks down the specifics of Disease X, when and where the next potential pathogen threat might arise, and how conceptual preparedness events can help forge new paths in pandemic prevention and avoid repeating the mistakes of the past.

Tell us about disease X. How does it prepare us for future pandemics?

Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld once said, there are known knowns, known unknowns and unknown unknowns. With Disease X, we are preparing for an unknown unknown.

Disease X is a placeholder concept that refers to a pandemic pathogen that has yet to be characterized. Its purpose is to encourage proactive thinking about pathogens that could cause a pandemic. It represents a way to push people's thinking forward so that they are not tied to lists of previous pandemic pathogens, such as influenza.

There are many pathogens that have the potential to cause a pandemic that may not yet be in humans. They often come from viral families with certain characteristics that can become pandemic pathogens. The concept of Disease X allows people to proactively work on those viral families, to start thinking about how they are transmitted, how they affect the human body, what kinds of immune responses are important. All of this can start early, which increases our resilience because people don't wait for something to be first characterized as a pandemic pathogen and start working on it.

What characteristics do researchers describe for disease X?

There are certainly characteristics that make it likely that not every pathogen can cause a pandemic. In general, some things must be present. One, it is likely to spread through breathing, because that is more efficient for a pathogen. People talking, laughing, coughing, sneezing are all very difficult for public health to intervene, as we saw with COVID-19. It is likely a virus, not bacteria or fungus. It is likely something that can be spread from an animal species to a human. Or it could be a human pathogen that develops new characteristics or changes its genetics in a way that makes it more favorable for causing a pandemic.

How do we convince people that disease X is hypothetical?

The concept of Disease X has been around ever since at least 2018; it is not something new. This concept has already had several achievements in its generation. BioNTech and Moderna had a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate ready within hours due to work that was done in response to the MERS epidemic in the Arabian Peninsula, such as figuring out how to stabilize the yeast protein so that it could create the right type of antibody. Although we did not know that SARS-CoV-2 would be a pandemic pathogen, people began to think that the coronavirus family was an important viral family to work with because of its ability to cause severe respiratory disease. All this significantly accelerated the vaccine.

The sooner a vaccine, antivirals, monoclonal antibodies, and diagnostic tests are available, this trend during an infectious disease emergency translates into saving lives.

Do we have any idea where and when disease X might appear?

It could be born right now. The human species has always been affected by pandemics of infectious diseases. There might be the first jumps of a virus in a human population somewhere, and maybe 90% of the people who get it have a common cold-like illness, or what appears to be garden-variety pneumonia, and nobody does not test this.

And it can be born anywhere. There are places where you want to do more surveillance where there is more human-animal interaction, where people are moving into new areas where there is more biodiversity and more microbial diversity. People might immediately think of places like Asia and Africa, where there is a lot of human-animal interaction, as hotspots, but the last pandemic before the 2009 H1N1 COVID-19 pandemic originated in Mexico, which was not considered a hotspot. We have to be open to the fact that it can come from any place where there are people, any place where there are animals, which is basically the whole globe.

Who is involved in planning for a Disease X pandemic preparedness?

I would say that most of the preparedness is happening with the WHO and other public health agencies such as the CDC, the European CDC, the UK Health Security Agency, as well as the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority at the NIH . It includes the United Nations, and essentially all levels of government, plus business organizations such as the World Economic Forum. It flows down to the state and local health department levels, as well as to individual hospitals and health care facilities. It also includes pharmaceutical companies thinking about vaccine platform technologies and how quickly they can be scaled up as needed.

This is truly multi-sectoral because preparedness is not just medical countermeasures, it is also societal responses and business continuity.

How prepared do you think we are now?

Are we more prepared than we were for COVID? Yes maybe. But are we fully prepared? No. Have we solved the hospital capacity problems? No. Do we have local mask manufacturers? No, most of them have stopped production after COVID-19 [began to subside]. Do we have a population willing to embrace new technologies like vaccines and antivirals? No.

You can see what happened with the mpox outbreak how many mistakes were made and how difficult it was to do testing or antivirals. All of this played a large role in how difficult it was for clinicians to actually treat people during the mpox epidemic.

What lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic can we apply to Disease X?

I think the main strength is that vaccine technologies, like the mRNA and adenovirus vaccine platforms, have the ability to really change the timing of the response. They could speed up vaccine development in less than a year. Today, organizations like CEPI [Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations] are talking about 100 days from a vaccine.

Number two, programs like Operation Warp Speed ​​can really incentivize pharmaceutical companies to get involved, because it's a very risky proposition for them to participate in the development of pandemic medical countermeasures.

Number three, the population is able to do at-home testing, which could be a huge counterattack in terms of understanding who's getting infected, letting people know their infection status and then letting them they take protective action.

Morgan Coulson is an editorial specialist at Office of Foreign Affairs at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.