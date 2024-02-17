Join in the fun and free activities for all ages in Toronto this Family Day – City of Toronto





News Notice February 16, 2024 The City of Toronto has created an overflowing array of options to get out, have fun and enjoy Family Day on Monday, February 19th. This long weekend is the perfect opportunity to rediscover Toronto and all it has to offer with plenty of family friendly activities for everyone. A full list of Family Day entertainment is available on the City's website. Things to do this long weekend: Enter a recreation program Some recreation centers offer free programs for the whole family. Individuals are welcome to enjoy activities such as yoga, table tennis, sports and more. Details and schedules are available on the Citys Recreation Center website. Hit the ice Skate for free on one of the many outdoor rinks and trails, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Family Day, weather permitting. Check the city's website for rink conditions and hours before you slide. The Citys Skate Lending Library will also have free skates and helmets for rent at the Colonel Samuel Smith Park Skate Trail from noon to 5 p.m. More information can be found on the Citys Skate Lending Library website. Get some air Earl Bales Ski and Snowboard Center will be open, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Check vacation status and hours on the Citys Downhill Skiing & Snowboarding Center website. Get in touch with nature Check out some of the many winter wonders in our parks and scenic trails. Whether participating in wildlife exploration or cozying up by a fire pit, there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. Visit toronto.ca/WelcomeTOWinter to learn more. Discover the history of Toronto Families can take part in fun and free activities from 11am to 4pm at nine Toronto history museums: Fort York National Historic Site, Gibson House, Mackenzie House, Montgomerys Inn, Scarborough Museum, Spadina Museum , Todmorden Mills, Colborne Lodge and Sion School House. More information about the museum's weekend programming can be found on the city museum's website. See some animals Located in the heart of the city, Riverdale Farm is open daily from 9am to 5pm, and admission is free. More information is available on the Citys Riverdale Farm website. Toronto's oldest animal exhibit in High Park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including Family Day. This weekend, like all weekends and public holidays, High Park is closed to vehicular traffic. More information is available on the Citys High Park Animal Display website. Come out to the Toronto Zoo and enjoy 10 km of walking trails, five tropical pavilions, carousel and greenhouse. Open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., residents and visitors are encouraged to stop by this weekend to say hello to their favorite zoo animals. More information is available at Toronto Zoo website. Get tropical trees and plants Centennial Park Conservatory will be open from 10am to 5pm on Family Day. Entry is free. Learn more here. Toronto is home to more than three million people, whose diversity and experience make this great city the leading economic engine in Canada and one of the most diverse and livable cities in the world. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture and innovation and climate action, and is consistently positioned at the top of international rankings due to government-backed investment, its residents and businesses. . For more information visit City website or follow us I tweet, Instagram OR Facebook.

