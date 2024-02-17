What is the upkeep of surveillance cameras being installed at Philadelphia International Airport?





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Shortly after a Philadelphia police officer shot and killed inside airport parking garage a CBS News Philadelphia investigation found there was not a single surveillance camera anywhere inside the facility. And today, it remains so. What is the obstacle? Hundreds and hundreds of commuters use the garages and pay good money to park. The killing of police officer Richard Mendez in October had our investigative unit asking, did prosecutors have the fatal shooting on video to bolster their case? CONNECTED: Philadelphia International Airport gets $20 million for HVAC and electrical upgrades It turns out they didn't, and at the time, District Attorney Larry Krasner's office told CBS News Philadelphia that the lack of cameras presented “significant and avoidable challenges” in working the case. Passengers are still alerted to the kit lack of cameras. “I feel like as a woman traveling alone, I would appreciate cameras in a parking facility,” one air traveler from Boston told us. “It doesn't make me feel super safe.” Money for the cameras comes from the federal government, according to news releases sent out by federal lawmakers. In October, the airport confirmed CBS News Philadelphia's suspicions about the lack of cameras and explained that they were testing different technologies. CBS News Philadelphia

At a news conference Friday, where lawmakers announced $20 million in improvements to other projects, CBS News Philadelphia pulled officials aside. Holden: “An investigation we conducted revealed that there are no cameras in that airport parking garage. Can you give us an update on where the airport stands on design and implementation?” Airport General Manager Atif Saeed: “Absolutely. Ever since that unfortunate incident, this has been a high priority for us. As you know, these structures were built a long time ago and we just don't have the technology that you can connect and play with.” The airport's CEO said the eventual installation of cameras will be able to watch every parking spot. “It's a high priority as you know like any test, we have to make sure it's working well,” Saeed said. “Testing is supposed to be completed this summer and we hope to acquire and scale the facility this fall.” More from CBS News Joe Holden Joe Holden returned home to join the CBS News Philadelphia team as a general assignment reporter in May 2016. In August 2018 he became the anchor of the weekend evening editions and Philly57.

