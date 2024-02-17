Nashville International Airport hosts music series for Black History Month





NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) If you know someone who will be flying into Nashville, they may be in for a little surprise at the airport. Various people may be there to greet them, who have some interesting connections to music history. The airport rush is something Valierie Ellis Hawkins knows well. “I do a fair bit of traveling,” she smiled, standing at Nashville International Airport. Valierie had not gone anywhere on this day. She was at the airport just to greet people coming in. “What better way to welcome people to our city than with a song,” she said, before performing songs on a small stage as passengers filed through the airport. Her duet partner there was Joe West of the house band for Nashville International Airport. He has helped select acts to perform near Green Beans Coffee Company in an airport music series celebrating Black History Month. “I've had people talk to me after songs, performances, and share the impact a song has had on them,” Joe said. “We have stories to tell,” Valierie added. In 1997, singer/songwriter Frankie Staton became the driving force behind the Black Country Music Association. Artists on it included Joe and Valierie. Members began exhibiting at venues such as The Bluebird Cafe. “Frankie had done something no one else had ever done,” Valierie said. “I could see in Frankie a fire and a passion to get artists out there, to make us feel like stars.” These shows did not lead to Frankie bringing more Black stars to the country. It ended the Association. Artists like Valierie thought the work was forgotten. Then, about a year ago, Frankie and Valierie visited the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to see an exhibit honoring the work of the Black Country Music Association and the Black Opry. For people arriving in airport chaos, there's a depth to the stories of those voices that welcome them to Nashville. “They were groundbreaking experiences,” Valierie said, recalling her time with the Black Country Music Association. “We didn't understand it at the time. We didn't understand the story. Come to the airport and learn something!” This Black History Month performance series continues all month at Nashville International Airport. The remaining shows include; February 23: Joseph Wooten & Hands of Soul February 28: Joe West Trio with Frankie Staton February 29: Rosalyn Malone Jazz Trio Each show is scheduled from noon to 2pm outside Green Beans Coffee Co. at Nashville International Airport. Carrie recommends: Arizona reporter explains voucher results before Tennessee considers same I have two sons in elementary school, so since the school voucher debate is back in the spotlight, I wanted to really understand the issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. This is what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I relied on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona—and she delivered with facts, figures, and plenty of insight. This report gave me a lot to think about as a mother and taxpayer. I think it will be for you too. -Carrie Sharp

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newschannel5.com/news/nashville-international-airport-hosts-music-series-for-black-history-month The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos