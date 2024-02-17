Wy invited to the U20 International Training Camp







Wy to travel to Cambodia with the Team USA U20 squad.

Cal Sophomore called up to Team USA training camp, two games

CHICAGO California women's soccer goalkeeper Teagan Wy has been named to the final roster for the U.S. Women's National Team U-20 International Training Camp in Bogota, Colombia from February 18-29. Team USA will also play a pair of matches on February 25th and 28th against the Colombia U20 WNT, who will host the 2024 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup later this summer from August 31st to September 22nd. Wy took over as the Golden Bears' starting goaltender in 2023 and made a huge impact on the team, starting every game between the posts this season. She tallied 86 saves, good for the second-most in both program history and among Pac-12 goaltenders during the 2023 season. She also posted five clean sheets and a .796 save percentage. Her efforts on the field earned her a spot on the All-Pac-12 Third Team while her academic excellence in the classroom landed her on the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll. Her all-conference selection was the first postseason honor of her sophomore collegiate career. Wy has been involved with the US Junior National Teams for several years, starting at the U14 level. She was the starting goalkeeper for the United States at the 2018 CONCACAF Championship, where she helped the Stars and Stripes to a championship by defeating Mexico, El Salvador and Portugal. Wy recently participated in an U20 training camp in Chula Vista and was part of the roster for the 2023 CONCACAF Women's U20 Championship in the Dominican Republic, which helped Team USA qualify for the upcoming World Cup. Wy is originally from Rancho Santa Margarita where he attended Santa Margarita Catholic High School and played club ball for the SoCal Blues Soccer Club. Her intended major at Cal is sports medicine.

