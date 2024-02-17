International | News, Sports, Jobs





6 people have been killed and 18 injured in a rocket attack in Belgorod, officials say KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say a rocket attack in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine has killed six people, including a child, and wounded 18 others, in what appears to be the latest exchange of long-range missiles and rocket fire between the two countries. Hours earlier, Russia fired cruise and ballistic missiles across a wide swath of Ukraine, hitting multiple regions after a midnight attack in northeastern Ukraine killed four people in an apartment building. Russian officials say five of the 18 people injured in Belgorod were children, and a shopping mall and a school stadium were hit in the attack. Venezuela orders the closure of the UN human rights office for 3 days CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's government on Thursday ordered the local U.N. human rights office to suspend its operations and gave its staff 72 hours to leave the country, accusing it of fueling opposition to the South American country. Foreign Affairs Minister Yvn Gil announced the decision at a press conference in Caracas, the capital. Gil's announcement followed the detention of human rights lawyer Rocio San Miguel, which quickly sparked a wave of criticism inside and outside the South American country. Gil said the office was used by the international community “to hold a discourse” against Venezuela. Norwegian mass murderer loses second attempt to sue state COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in a 2011 bombing and shooting spree, has lost his second attempt to sue the state over what he says that it is a violation of his human rights. Breivik, who changed his name to Fjotolf Hansen, has been held in solitary confinement since he began serving his prison sentence in 2012. He argued that it amounted to inhumane punishment under the European Convention on Human Rights. The Oslo District Court rejected his request on Thursday. The judge ruled that Breivik had good physical prison conditions and relatively large freedom in daily life. Rebels attack a gold mine in eastern Congo, killing at least 12 people KINSHASA, Congo (AP) – A civil society organization says at least a dozen people have been killed and 16 kidnapped by rebels at a mining site in eastern Congo. Rebels from the CODECO armed group attacked a gold mine on Wednesday near Djugu district in Ituri province. Violence has increased across eastern Congo, where conflict has raged for decades. More than 120 armed groups are fighting in the region, most for land and control of mines with valuable minerals, while some groups are trying to protect their communities. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nujournal.com/news/international-news-apwire/2024/02/16/international-2065/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos