Israel plans offensive in Rafah | News, Sports, Jobs

Israel's defense minister said on Friday that Israel is “fully planning” a military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, signaling a determination to press ahead despite growing international concerns about the safety of the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians seeking refuge there.

US President Joe Biden has urged Israel not to carry out the operation without a “credible” plan to protect civilians and instead focus on a ceasefire, while Egypt has said an operation could threaten diplomatic relations between the countries . Many other world leaders have issued similar messages of concern.

About 1.4 million Palestinians, more than half of Gaza's population, are concentrated in Rafah, most of whom have been displaced by fighting elsewhere in the territory. Hundreds of thousands are living in large tented camps.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel has inflicted heavy losses on Hamas during a war now in its fifth month and that Rafah is the “next center of gravity of Hamas” that Israel plans to target.

“We are fully planning future operations in Rafah, which is an important stronghold of Hamas,” he said. He declined to say when the operation might begin, although Israel has previously said it will first develop a plan to evacuate civilians.

Palestinians and international aid agencies say there is nowhere safe to go, with Israel carrying out attacks in areas where it had told civilians to seek refuge, including Rafah.

The Israeli military launched its offensive in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7 that killed around 1,200 people in Israel and took 250 hostages. The air and ground offensive has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in the enclave, caused widespread destruction, displaced about 80% of the population and triggered a humanitarian crisis.

Egypt has repeatedly warned Israel not to push Palestinian civilians in Rafah across the border, saying a mass influx could lead to the end of the 1979 peace accord between Israel and Egypt.

While some hard-line Israelis have called for the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza, Gallant said he had no plans to do so.

“The State of Israel has no intention of evacuating Palestinian civilians to Egypt,” he said. “We respect and value our peace agreement with Egypt, which is a cornerstone of stability in the region as well as an important partner.”

New satellite photos, however, show that Egypt is preparing for just that scenario. The images show Egypt building a wall and leveling land near its border with Gaza. Egyptian officials did not respond to requests for comment.

The Israeli offensive has included months of airstrikes as well as a ground invasion that has moved steadily south through much of Gaza.

In recent weeks, he has focused on Khan Younis, Gaza's second-largest city and a Hamas stronghold.

On Friday, Palestinian health officials in Khan Younis said five patients in intensive care died after running out of oxygen following a raid by Israeli troops on southern Gaza's largest hospital.

The Israeli military has searched the Nasser hospital compound, arresting suspected Hamas militants and searching for evidence that the remains of Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas may be there. Israel says it is not targeting patients or doctors, but staff say the facility is struggling under heavy fire and dwindling supplies, including food and water.

Two Israeli airstrikes in Rafah overnight killed at least 13 people, including nine members of the same family, according to hospital officials.

Also on Friday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire at a bus stop at a busy intersection in southern Israel, killing two people and wounding four before he was shot dead by a bystander. There was no immediate claim of liability.

Negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza, meanwhile, appear to have stalled, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday pushed back hard against the US's post-war vision – particularly its calls for a Palestinian state.

After speaking overnight with Biden and reportedly meeting with visiting CIA chief William Burns, Netanyahu wrote in X that Israel will not accept “international dictates regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians.”

Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected the creation of a Palestinian state and has even boasted that he was instrumental in preventing it during his time in office.

Biden on Friday urged Netanyahu to postpone an operation in Rafah and instead pursue a ceasefire that could include the release of Israeli hostages.