Netanyahu backs down to international pressure as Biden warns against Rafah attack





The US says Israel has not produced evidence that Hamas has diverted UN aid shipments Israel has not produced specific evidence that Hamas is diverting UN aid, and recent killings of police commanders in Gaza protecting truck convoys have made safe delivery of goods virtually impossible, a senior US envoy said. in a rare public criticism of Israel. With police escorts gone after Israeli attacks, criminal gangs are increasingly targeting motorcades, said David Satterfield, the Biden administration's special envoy for the Middle East for humanitarian affairs. He said that lawlessness, as well as regular Israeli protests at crossing points by those opposed to aid being sent to Gaza, have disrupted distribution and distribution. We are working with the Israeli government, the Israeli military to see what solutions can be found here, because everyone wants to see the aid continue, Satterfield told the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace yesterday. A solution will require some form of security companions to return. Satterfield said Israeli officials have not presented specific evidence of diversion or theft of UN aid, but that the militants have their own interests in using other aid channels… to determine where and to whom the aid goes.

IDF halts WHO aid convoy near Nasser hospital for hours, says Gaza Health Ministry Israel Defense Forces detained a World Health Organization aid convoy near Nasser Hospital for more than seven hours, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The convoy included high-ranking international figures, the ministry said in a Telegram statement. The convoy consists of two trucks, one loaded with fuel and the other loaded with water and food, and was stopped for 7 hours, the ministry said. The Israeli occupation created holes in front and behind the UN aid convoy to prevent it from reaching the Nasser Medical Complex.

A Palestinian exodus from Gaza to Egypt would be a disaster for the future of peace, says UN high commissioner The UN aid chief warned yesterday of the possibility of a spread of Palestinians gathered in Rafah to Egypt if Israel launches a military operation against the border town. About 1.5 million Palestinians are in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city, along the border with Egypt. That's more than six times the city's population before Oct. 7, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. The possibility of a military operation in Rafah, with the possibility of [border] the closure of the crossing, with the possibility of contagion … a kind of Egyptian nightmare … is what is before our eyes, Martin Griffiths told diplomats at the United Nations in Geneva. Griffiths added that the notion that the people of Gaza could be evacuated to safety was an illusion. We should all hope that Israel's friends and those who care about Israel's security will give them good advice at this time, Griffiths said.

99 journalists killed in 2023, 77 in Gaza war, organization says Most of the 99 journalists and media workers killed in 2023 were killed in the Gaza war Committee for the Protection of Journalists. Of the 77 journalists killed in the war, 72 were Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza, the organization said. Three were Lebanese and two were Israeli. ofconflicttook his lifemore journalists in three months than have ever been killed in a single country in an entire year, CPJ said. CPJ found that 78 of the deaths in 2023 were work-related. The organization is still investigating eight other deaths. The organization expressed concern that the Israeli military was deliberately targeting Palestinian journalists. Cases include that ofI am Abdallaha Lebanese visual journalist for Reuters, CPJ said.Independent investigationsby international news organizations and rights groups found evidence that Israeli forces targeted a group of reporters killing Abdallahand wounding six others in southern Lebanon on 13 October. The reporters were all wearing press insignia and covering fire between the IDF and Hezbollah militants from a non-combat location when they were hit by two Israeli shells, CPJ said. CPJ, along with other organizations, is now investigating whether a dozen other journalists and, in some cases,members of their families killed in the Israel-Gaza war were also targeted by the Israeli military, the organization said.

The International Court of Justice rejects South Africa's request for emergency measures to protect Rafah The International Court of Justice rejected South Africa's request for an emergency measure to protect Rafah, according to a statement from the court. The ICJ said it took into consideration South Africa's letter requesting additional measures in Rafah dated February 12. This dangerous situation requires the immediate and effective implementation of the interim measures indicated by the Court in its Order of January 26, 2024, which are applicable throughout the Gaza Strip, including in Rafah, and does not require the granting of additional temporary measures, the court said. . The ICJ noted that the latest developments in Gaza, particularly the Israeli operation in Rafah, would exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences. After South Africa took Israel to the ICJ, accusing it of committing genocide in Gaza, the ICJ ruled last month that Israel must take all possible measures to prevent acts of genocide in the enclave.

