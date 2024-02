Small business in Gaza sews stuffed diapers | News, Sports, Jobs

RAFAH, Gaza Strip – Their scissors move quickly, slicing pieces of white cloth to be sewn together with cotton pads and taken to market in battered cardboard boxes. Before the day is out, Palestinian tailors will have sewn 500 diapers and distributed them to war-weary parents in Gaza for about $4 per pack of eight, half the cost of disposable diapers mass-produced in the enclave. surrounded. Maysaa Qatati, the manager of the sewing workshop, knows that production will barely make a dent in the high demand – but the small business is thriving and creating jobs. “People were looking for diapers and couldn't find them,” she said from the whirlpool workshop in Rafah, the southernmost city in Gaza. “They would stand in line at the dealer and buy it at a very high price.” The war between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers has caused a humanitarian catastrophe, causing shortages of the most basic needs and driving up the prices of basic goods. The situation has hit parents of young children particularly hard – the market rate for diapers in Gaza is over 10 times higher than it was before the war. An estimated 1.5 million displaced Palestinians are crammed into tenements and tent camps in this city on the Egyptian border as Israeli warplanes fly overhead. Israel's offensive in the belt has killed over 28,600 Palestinians and caused a humanitarian catastrophe of unimaginable proportions. The Israeli military says Hamas is responsible for civilian casualties and suffering and that the next target is Rafah. Sporadic aid deliveries, hampered by Israeli restrictions and relentless fighting, have compounded an already dire situation. At makeshift street stalls, older children working as hawkers sell individual diapers for $1 to $1.50 or whole packs for $50 to $55. In some cases, parents say they used cloth diapers that get dirty easily. But cleaning them is difficult when water is so scarce. Disposable diapers made in Qatati's sewing workshop are an improvement because of cotton. “People can't provide for their children,” said Imad Abu Arara, who sells the workshop's diapers at the market. “This plant is an alternative to this problem and it's much cheaper.” Today's latest news and more in your inbox

