



MYNICH At a high-profile Munich conference on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledged international support for Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia, saying US senators and world leaders must understand that a Russian victory in Ukraine would have consequences. beyond its borders. Zelenskyy's rallying call came in the wake of renewed anger among world leaders over the death of prominent Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny while in custody in a Siberian prison on Friday, and Ukraine's withdrawal this week from Avdiivka, a key battleground. on the front against Russia. . Calling for the restoration of the rules-based world order, Zelenskyy described the Russian invasion as a war against any rules at all. Zelenskyy was greeted with a standing ovation as he called on the world to act now to counter Russia, using his time to renew support for his country's longstanding and largely stalled defense against Russia, while attention turned in recent months to Israel-Gaza. war. He pushed for more artillery and long-range weapons to an audience of security officials from the US, EU, China and the Middle East. Ukrainians have held for 724 days, he said to thunderous applause as he promised that Ukraine can reclaim its land and win the war against Russia. Ukrainian forces withdrew from the key town of Avdiivka this week in the country's most high-profile withdrawal since its withdrawal from the city of Bakhmut last May. The withdrawal from Avdiivka came amid delays in new US military aid to Ukraine, which has been stalled in Congress for months due to growing Republican opposition. Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday, who is expected to reiterate the government's commitment to Ukrainian security. Calling on leaders to do whatever is necessary to protect Ukraine, Zelenskyy said a failure to act would mean Russian leaders beyond Putin would remember how to retain power. Alexei Navalny's death in prison was not just another episode in a long history of Putin rooting out his enemies, he said, but a direct message to everyone at the Munich Security Conference. There is no one for whom the ongoing war in Europe does not pose a threat, he said. This war defines more than just the place of Ukraine or all of Europe in the world. Navalny, an outspoken critic of Putin's war with Ukraine, disappeared into the Russian penal system in December while serving a 30-year prison sentence, eventually returning to a high-security penal colony in a remote city above the Circle. Arctic. He died after not feeling well after a walk on Friday, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service said in a statement. Responding to Navalny's death on Friday, President Joe Biden said he hoped[d] for god's sake it helps get congress to approve further support for ukraine. His comments came after House Speaker Mike Johnson called an early recess for Congress on Friday without approving a $95 billion Defense Department package that includes more than $60 billion for Ukraine. The failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will never be forgotten, Biden said, adding that the reservation on Ukraine is reinforcing global fears about whether the US was a responsible ally.

