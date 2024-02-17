Virginia wins $41 million for terminal improvements at Dulles, Norfolk International | tidings

Courtesy of the Virginia Mercury
The Biden administration will send nearly $1 billion to airports across the country to upgrade terminal facilities, including $41 million for Dulles International Airport and Norfolk International Airport in Virginia, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Thursday.
970 million dollars in grants will go to 144 airports in 44 countries and three territories. Intended for terminal improvements, the grants will fund projects to improve the passenger experience and create jobs, Buttigieg and other administration officials said.
Part of this better travel experience is investing in our physical infrastructure to improve the airports that represent the start and end of every passenger journey and the airports that are a major economic engine for the workers who report there every day and the communities that rely on them. airports. to support their relationship and competitiveness, Buttigieg said on Wednesday.
The grants will fund a variety of projects, ranging from building new terminals or concourses to enlarging restrooms, improving baggage systems and security screening areas, expanding public transit options, building solar energy infrastructure, and increasing access, Buttigieg said.
That funding is real, said Shannetta Griffin, the Federal Aviation Administration's deputy administrator for airports. We are changing lives.
In Virginia, $35 million will go toward building a new 14-gate, 400,000-square-foot terminal at Dulles International Airport.
Dulles Airport is a beacon for domestic and international flights and has expanded rapidly over the past decade, US Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner said in a statement. This funding will improve the journey for passengers and ensure the airport remains operational and safe while continuing to meet flight demands.
An additional $6 million will go toward construction of a new Federal Inspection Service cargo and agricultural processing facility at Norfolk International Airport.
Buttigieg and Griffin briefed reporters on the grant choices on the condition that their comments not be made public until Thursday.
The FAA received more than 600 grant applications seeking a total of $14 billion, Griffin said.
Law on infrastructure
The funding is authorized by an infrastructure law passed in 2021. This week's grant selection represents the third round of approximately $1 billion in annual grant funding under the program. Airport terminal statutory program provides $5 billion over 5 years.
Total costs for the projects selected this year are more than $10.3 billion, meaning the grants announced Thursday cover an average of about 9.4% of total project costs.
Special funding is available for aviation operations. The infrastructure law provides $25 billion in funding for airports, including terminal grants.
Buttigieg highlighted grants for small airports in Appleton, Wisconsin, and on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation that includes parts of North Dakota and South Dakota.
Appleton International Airport will receive $3.4 million for a $78 million overhaul that includes adding four gates, updating buildings and improving access.
Standing Rock Airport will receive $700,000 of the $800,000 it needs to build a new terminal building near Fort Yates, North Dakota. The general aviation airport, used for recreation and medical emergencies, does not have a terminal.
The largest grant in this year's election will go to Fort Lauderdale International Airport in Florida. A $50 million grant will be awarded for a $221 million terminal connector.
Large grants will also go to major hubs, including $40 million for Chicago OHare International Airport, $36 million for Phoenix Airport, $35 million for Dulles in Northern Virginia and $26.6 million for Denver Airport.
Buttigieg will be in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday to announce a $27 million grant for that city's airport to replace passenger boarding bridges.
Mercury editor Sarah Vogelsong contributed to this story.