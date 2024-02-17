Japan successfully sends new H3 rocket into orbit in key test after failed debut last year





TOKYO (AP) Japan's flagship H3 rocket reached orbit and launched two small observation satellites in a key second test after a failed debut launch last year, boosting hope for the country in the global space race. The H3 rocket blasted off from the Tanegashima Space Center on time Saturday morning, two days after its originally planned liftoff was delayed by bad weather. The rocket successfully reached orbit at an altitude of about 670 kilometers (about 420 miles) and launched two satellites, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said. We are so relieved to be able to announce the good results,” JAXA President Hiroshi Yamakawa said at a press conference. H3's main missions are to provide independent access to space and to be competitive as international demand for satellite launches increases. We took a big first step today toward achieving that goal,” Yamakawa said. The launch is a boost for Japan's space program after a string of recent successes, including a historic precision landing on the Moon by an unmanned spacecraft last month. READ MORE: Analysis by the Japanese lunar spacecraft may shed light on the moon's origins The liftoff was closely watched as a test of Japan's space development after the H3, on its debut flight last March, failed to ignite its second-stage engine. JAXA and its prime contractor Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have developed the H3 as a successor to its current mainstay, the H-2A, which will be retired after two more flights. As the rocket lifted off and successfully launched its first payload, project members at the JAXA command center cheered and hugged each other in live-streamed footage. NHK television showed several staff in a press center crying with relief and joy. JAXA H3 project manager Masashi Okada called the result perfect, saying the H3 has cleared all the missions set for Saturday's flight. After a long wait, the newborn H3 finally had its first cry. Now I feel a heavy load lifted from my shoulders. But now is the real start for the H3, and we will work to improve it steadily,” Okada said. Rocket H3 no. 2 was decorated with thousands of stickers bearing messages sent by well-wishers across the country. The two microsatellite observation satellites CE-SAT-IE, developed by Canon Electronics and TIRSAT, which was co-developed by a number of companies and universities, returned on Saturday H3. Their makers said they were willing to take the chance as they see a growing market in the satellite business. The 57-meter (187-foot) long H3 is designed to carry larger payloads than the H-2A at much lower costs of around ¥50 billion ($330 million), to be globally competitive. Masayuki Eguchi, head of the defense and space segment at Mitsubishi Heavy, said his company hopes to achieve better price competition after about a dozen more launches. I am pleased to see this remarkable achievement in the space sector so soon after the success of the SLIM moon landing, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on X, formerly Twitter. I expect the Japanese pillar missile will arrive steadily. Last month, an H-2A rocket successfully placed a spy satellite into its planned orbit, and days later the unmanned JAXA SLIM spacecraft made the world's first precision landing on the Moon and then captured lunar data.

