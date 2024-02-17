Members of the “Freedom Convoy” return to Ottawa





OTTAWA – Some of the people who took part in the Freedom Convoy two years ago are planning a return to downtown Ottawa this weekend to commemorate the anniversary of the police crackdown that broke up the demonstrations. At a press conference on Friday afternoon, two members of the so-called freedom movement announced plans to hold a rally on Parliament Hill on Saturday. “There is not expected to be any kind of vehicular protest,” said Chris Dacey, an Ottawa resident who attended the demonstration two years ago. He said the group plans to hold speeches and a march Saturday afternoon. Thousands of people occupied the streets around Parliament Hill in late January 2022, blocking roads with large trucks and other vehicles and refusing to move. The protesters were loosely organized, with many gathering to oppose the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions — which had largely ended by then — and others hoping to topple the Trudeau government. Many downtown businesses, including the Rideau Center mall, were forced to close due to oil fumes and makeshift encampments. Some residents said they were harassed and many complained of being kept awake all night by truck horns, loud music and fireworks. Protesters also blocked several border crossings with the United States. After weeks of blackouts, the federal government invoked the Emergency Act to give extraordinary powers to police and governments and freeze the bank accounts of protesters. Police from across Ontario and Quebec were brought in to clean up Ottawa's streets in a massive multi-day operation that ended on February 17, 2022. The invocation of the Emergency Act triggered an automatic federal commission to review the government's decision. The Public Order Emergency Commission issued 56 recommendations to police and governments last February, and commissioner Paul Rouleau concluded the Liberals were justified in resorting to never-used legislation. Last month, Federal Court judge Richard Mosley said invoking the Emergency Act was unreasonable and breached the constitutional right to free expression. The federal government has already vowed to appeal that decision to the Supreme Court. Two of the main organizers of the Freedom Convoy, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are on trial on felony and other charges in a case that has dragged on for months in an Ottawa court. A proposed $290 million lawsuit against motorcade organizers on behalf of Ottawa residents, workers and business owners is still in court. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 16, 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/freedom-convoy-members-plan-small-gathering-in-ottawa-two-years-after-protest-1.6771925 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos