International
Death of 2 Nunavut care home residents, ages 12 and 19, sparks multiple investigations
Multiple investigations, including one by the RCMP, are underway at the Naja Isabelle group home in Chesterfield Inlet, Nunavut, after two young residents died in hospital.
In a press release Friday morning, Margaret Nakashuk, Nunavut's minister of family services, said three people were hospitalized as a result of “critical incidents” at the care home. Two died.
Nakashuk declined an interview request, citing the investigation.
The Nunavut coroner's office confirmed the 12-year-old died Jan. 6 in Nunavut and a 19-year-old died Oct. 17, 2023, outside the territory.
“The Nunavut Coroner's Service is investigating this death and will also review the circumstances surrounding the death that occurred outside the jurisdiction of Nunavut,” the coroner's statement said.
A third resident was hospitalized as a result of the incidents, and county officials say they are working to get the rest of the patients out of the home.
In Friday's news release, Nakashuk said the department has hired an outside team to conduct a comprehensive investigation.
“I am deeply saddened by the deaths of clients in care,” she said.
Nakashuk said the families involved in the incidents have been informed.
The General Director of Pimakslirvik 'surprised' by the minister's statement
Naja Isabelle Home cares for children and adults under the age of 40 from across Nunavut with specialized medical needs and is operated by the Pimakslirvik Corporation under contract with the territory's Department of Family Services.
Marc Ippiak, CEO of Pimakslirvik Corporation, told CBC News that he had not expected the minister's statements on Friday.
“We are very surprised by the minister's statement regarding the Naja Isabelle house,” he said.
“The Government of Nunavut has not provided the Pimakslirvik Corporation with the opportunity to review the findings of the investigation to determine if there is any justification for the statement made by the Minister regarding the facility.”
Ippiak would not comment further and would not say whether he had been contacted by the RCMP.
According to Chesterfield Inlet Development Corporation's website, it is the majority owner of Pimakslirvik Corporation.
'A thorough examination'
The RCMP released a statement Friday afternoon saying it is assisting in the investigation at the request of the territorial government.
Nakashuk said that after an “initial critical incident investigation” by the department, the Nunavut government contacted the Representative for Children and Youth and hired an outside legal team to investigate the quality of care the group home provided at the facility.
Nakashuk said investigators will look at how all clients were cared for at the facility, including “a thorough examination” of the house's practices and protocols.
Timely reporting of injuries
Jane Bates, Nunavut's Representative for Children and Youth, a government-appointed watchdog, said the Department of Family Services notified her of the incidents in December and told her they were conducting a preliminary review of the home.
That means it took roughly two months for the territory to notify Bates of the 19-year-old's death, which occurred in October.
Bates said the department is required to tell her as soon as possible when there has been a death or critical injury of a child in government care.
“I can tell you that there have been ongoing problems with timely reporting to our office of critical injuries and deaths,” she said.
However, since then, Bates said there has been a big improvement in reporting the incident to her. She attributes that to the guidance of the department's new Deputy Secretary Jonathan Ellsworth and Assistant Deputy Secretary Bernadine Rogers.
“I think they've got the mechanisms in place and you see a much more timely reporting structure happening.”
Bates said she was saddened to hear that the circumstances at the group home were such as to raise serious concerns. She has yet to be told the details of the incidents, but said the department has nonetheless kept her informed.
“[It’s] very serious, because the implication of the RCMP being involved is that there could potentially be a criminal charge … and who it's against, I wouldn't know.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/multiple-investigations-underway-nunavut-care-home-two-deaths-1.7117576
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Labcorp accused of sharing sensitive patient information with Google WSOC TV
- Death of 2 Nunavut care home residents, ages 12 and 19, sparks multiple investigations
- Football, commercials and cinema: the meteoric rise of Travis Kelce in Hollywood
- Coveteur's social editor keeps a Fashion Week diary
- Imprisoned former Pakistani PM Khan appeals three recent convictions
- Dirty Vote documentary on alleged election fraud goes viral in Indonesia · Global Voices Advox
- Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar, 19, died of dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease: family
- Why T20 cricket could be the thing that saves Test matches
- Biggest funding surge in renewable energy and sustainability technology
- Members of the “Freedom Convoy” return to Ottawa
- Indian Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Bhutan later this month
- Huge distrust of hope (El-Sisi and Erdogan) – Modern Tokyo Times