Death of 2 Nunavut care home residents, ages 12 and 19, sparks multiple investigations

Multiple investigations, including one by the RCMP, are underway at the Naja Isabelle group home in Chesterfield Inlet, Nunavut, after two young residents died in hospital.

In a press release Friday morning, Margaret Nakashuk, Nunavut's minister of family services, said three people were hospitalized as a result of “critical incidents” at the care home. Two died.

Nakashuk declined an interview request, citing the investigation.

The Nunavut coroner's office confirmed the 12-year-old died Jan. 6 in Nunavut and a 19-year-old died Oct. 17, 2023, outside the territory.

“The Nunavut Coroner's Service is investigating this death and will also review the circumstances surrounding the death that occurred outside the jurisdiction of Nunavut,” the coroner's statement said.

A third resident was hospitalized as a result of the incidents, and county officials say they are working to get the rest of the patients out of the home.

In Friday's news release, Nakashuk said the department has hired an outside team to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

“I am deeply saddened by the deaths of clients in care,” she said.

Nakashuk said the families involved in the incidents have been informed.

The General Director of Pimakslirvik 'surprised' by the minister's statement

Naja Isabelle Home cares for children and adults under the age of 40 from across Nunavut with specialized medical needs and is operated by the Pimakslirvik Corporation under contract with the territory's Department of Family Services.

Marc Ippiak, CEO of Pimakslirvik Corporation, told CBC News that he had not expected the minister's statements on Friday.

“We are very surprised by the minister's statement regarding the Naja Isabelle house,” he said.

“The Government of Nunavut has not provided the Pimakslirvik Corporation with the opportunity to review the findings of the investigation to determine if there is any justification for the statement made by the Minister regarding the facility.”

Ippiak would not comment further and would not say whether he had been contacted by the RCMP.

According to Chesterfield Inlet Development Corporation's website, it is the majority owner of Pimakslirvik Corporation.

'A thorough examination'

The RCMP released a statement Friday afternoon saying it is assisting in the investigation at the request of the territorial government.

Nakashuk said that after an “initial critical incident investigation” by the department, the Nunavut government contacted the Representative for Children and Youth and hired an outside legal team to investigate the quality of care the group home provided at the facility.

Nakashuk said investigators will look at how all clients were cared for at the facility, including “a thorough examination” of the house's practices and protocols.

Timely reporting of injuries

Jane Bates, Nunavut's Representative for Children and Youth, a government-appointed watchdog, said the Department of Family Services notified her of the incidents in December and told her they were conducting a preliminary review of the home.

That means it took roughly two months for the territory to notify Bates of the 19-year-old's death, which occurred in October.

Bates said the department is required to tell her as soon as possible when there has been a death or critical injury of a child in government care.

“I can tell you that there have been ongoing problems with timely reporting to our office of critical injuries and deaths,” she said.

However, since then, Bates said there has been a big improvement in reporting the incident to her. She attributes that to the guidance of the department's new Deputy Secretary Jonathan Ellsworth and Assistant Deputy Secretary Bernadine Rogers.

“I think they've got the mechanisms in place and you see a much more timely reporting structure happening.”

Bates said she was saddened to hear that the circumstances at the group home were such as to raise serious concerns. She has yet to be told the details of the incidents, but said the department has nonetheless kept her informed.

“[It’s] very serious, because the implication of the RCMP being involved is that there could potentially be a criminal charge … and who it's against, I wouldn't know.”