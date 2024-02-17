Israel plans Gaza Rafah offensive despite international protests

The Israeli military said Saturday that its forces have arrested more than 100 terror suspects at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. Several suspects were killed during the search of the hospital, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The IDF has also denied claims that its soldiers targeted hospital generators. There have been reports that the Israeli military targeted the generators and that the failure of the generators resulted in a death at the hospital.

The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry says around 29,000 people, most of them women and children, have died since Israel declared war on Hamas, following Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, in which around 250 people were taken hostage and 1,200 were killed.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday that Israel is fully planning a military offensive in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, despite growing international concerns about the safety of the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians seeking refuge there.





US President Joe Biden has urged Israel not to carry out the operation without a credible plan to protect civilians and instead focus on a ceasefire. Egypt has said an offensive in Rafah could threaten diplomatic relations between the countries. Many other world leaders have issued similar messages of concern.

About 1.4 million Palestinians, more than half of Gaza's population, are concentrated in Rafah, most of whom have been displaced by fighting elsewhere in the territory. Hundreds of thousands are living in large tented camps.

Biden said Friday that he has had numerous long phone conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the past few days and that he asked Netanyahu for a temporary cease-fire in Gaza to get the hostages out.

I still hope it can be done, Biden told reporters at the White House.

“I hope the Israelis don't do any massive ground invasion in the meantime. So it's my expectation that it won't happen. There has to be a cease-fire,” he said, adding that it wasn't just the Israelis who were held back. Its American hostages, too, he said, and expressed the hope that they would be brought home.

Biden said hostage negotiations are underway.





The International Court of Justice on Friday rejected a request by South Africa to impose emergency measures to protect Rafah, but also stressed that Israel must respect measures imposed late last month in a preliminary phase in a landmark genocide case. .

The ICJ said in a statement that the “dangerous situation” in Rafah “requires the immediate and effective implementation of the interim measures indicated by the Court in its Order of January 26, 2024, which are applicable throughout the Strip Gaza, including in Rafah, and do not require the determination of additional temporary measures”.

The world court added that Israel “remains bound to fully fulfill its obligations under the Genocide Convention and the said Order, including the safety and security of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.”

Israel says it does everything it can to spare civilians and is only targeting Hamas militants, whose tactic is to hide in civilian areas, making it difficult for Israel to avoid civilian casualties.

Last month the court ordered Israel to do everything it can to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza, but the panel did not order an end to the military offensive that has devastated the Palestinian enclave.

Israel strongly denies committing genocide in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the ICJ will hold six days of hearings starting Monday on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Fifty-two states will present arguments at the hearings. The court is acting on a request made in 2022 by the UN General Assembly for a non-binding opinion on the occupation.

Although Israel has ignored such opinions in the past, the ICJ hearing and subsequent ruling could increase political pressure on its military offensive in Gaza.





Intensified airstrikes in Rafah are said to be forcing people to flee the southernmost Gaza city towards central Gaza's Deir al-Balah, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Emergency aid coordinator Martin Griffiths is following developments at Al Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis with great concern. In a post on social media, Griffiths said the injured and sick, as well as medical personnel and facilities, must be protected.

Humanitarian and health workers continue to face great challenges and risks. From October 7 to February 12, there were 378 attacks on health care across Gaza, affecting 98 health facilities and 98 ambulances, according to the World Health Organization.

Israeli forces searched the grounds of Gaza's main southern hospital on Friday, a day after raiding the compound. Hospital generators stopped working after the raid, the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said, and five patients in intensive care died when oxygen was cut off.

The Israeli military said it took control of the hospital because it had information that there were hostages and bodies of Israeli hostages in the hospital. So far, no hostages or their bodies from the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel have been found in the country, according to Israeli military officials.

Gaza's Health Ministry has accused the Israelis of cutting off care for hospital patients when they raided the building. The Israelis have denied this claim.

At least 28,576 Palestinians have been killed and 68,291 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry.

The war began with a Hamas terror attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures, and led to the capture of some 240 hostages, 100 of whom were released during a week-long ceasefire in November.

Some reporting for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.