The leader of the Russian opposition dies in prison News, Sports, Jobs





Alexei Navalny, who fought against official corruption and organized mass anti-Kremlin protests as President Vladimir Putin's staunchest foe, died on Friday at the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence, Russia's prison agency said. He was 47. The stunning news – less than a month before elections that will give Putin another six years in power – brought fresh criticism and anger from world leaders at the Russian president, who has cracked down on opposition at home. After initially allowing people to lay flowers at monuments to victims of Soviet-era repression in some Russian cities, police cordoned off some of the areas and began making arrests. More than 100 people were arrested in eight cities, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Murmansk in the Arctic Circle, Krasnodar and Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia, according to OVD- Information monitoring group. Cries of “Shame!” were heard as Moscow police rounded up more than a dozen people — including one with a sign reading “Killer” — near a memorial to political prisoners, the group said. But there was no indication that Navalny's death would spark major protests, with the opposition fractured and now without its “guiding star,” as one aide put it. Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service reported that Navalny felt ill after a walk on Friday and passed out at the penal colony in the town of Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenets region about 1,200 miles northeast of Moscow. An ambulance arrived, but he could not be revived; the cause of death is “being determined,” he said. Navalny had been imprisoned since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow to face certain arrest after recovering in Germany from nerve agent poisoning blamed on the Kremlin. He was later convicted three times, saying each case was politically motivated. After the latest verdict, Navalny said he realized he was “serving a life sentence, which is measured by the length of my life or the life of this regime.” Hours after his death was reported, Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, made a dramatic appearance at a security conference in Germany where many leaders had gathered. She said she thought about cancelling, “but then I thought about what Alexei would do in my place. And I'm sure he would be here,” adding that she wasn't sure if she could trust the news from official Russian sources. “But if this is true, I want Putin and everyone around Putin, Putin's friends, his government to know that they will be held accountable for what they did to our country, my family and my husband. And this day will come very soon,” Navalnaya said. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

