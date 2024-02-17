China's foreign minister told a meeting of international security policy officials on Saturday that trying to shut China out of trade in the name of avoiding dependency would be a historic mistake.

Wang Yi spoke at the Munich Security Conference. Host Germany wants to avoid over-reliance on trade with an increasingly assertive China and diversify its supply of key commodities in an approach it calls de-risking. This is in line with the approach of other industrial powers in the Group of Seven, which have stressed that they do not intend to harm China or hinder its development.

Beijing has criticized the strategy.

Today … more people have realized that lack of cooperation is the biggest danger, Wang said through an interpreter. Those who try to shut down China in the name of non-dangerousness will be making a historic mistake.

The world economy is like a vast ocean that cannot be cut in isolated lakes, he said. The trend towards economic globalization cannot be reversed. We must work together to make globalization more beneficial and inclusive.

Wang also renewed China's opposition to allegations of forced labor in the western region of Xinjiang, where it is accused of running labor transfer programs in which Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities are forced to work in factories as part of a long-running campaign assimilation and mass detention.

He complained about information fabricated by various parties and claimed that the goal is to stop China's development.