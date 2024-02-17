International
Embattled Orbn heads to Hungary in his first appearance since the country's president resigned amid scandal
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán tried to contain the political fallout from a presidential pardon scandal during an annual state of the country address on Saturday, his first public appearance since the president of Hungary, his ally, resigned a week ago.
The nationalist Orbn is under intense pressure from multiple angles as his obstructive behavior on the international stage has fueled growing disillusionment among his allies in the European Union and NATO.
Meanwhile, widespread public anger has gripped Hungary over the president's pardon of a convicted child sex abuser.
In his speech, which marked the 25th anniversary of his first address to the nation during his first term as prime minister in 1999, Orbn immediately addressed the resignation last week of President Katalin Novk. He said that 2024 could not have started worse and that her resignation was a nightmare for the country.
International news organizations, including the Associated Press, and Hungary's independent media were not allowed to attend the speech.
Orbn tried to play down protests over the scandal that has rocked his nationalist Fidesz party in recent weeks, saying Novk had made a responsible decision in resigning.
Novks' resignation was correct, but a big loss for Hungary,” he said. What happened is what had to happen in this situation. Good people also make bad decisions.
Fissures have opened within Fidesz after it was revealed that Novk, a close Orbn ally, granted a presidential pardon to a man jailed for covering up a string of child sexual abuse by the director of a state orphanage.
The revelations have led to three resignations within Orbns inner circle, including former Justice Minister Judit Varga, who countersigned the pardon and led to public outrage that culminated in tens of thousands of protesters gathering in Budapest on Friday to demand change.
Outside Hungary, Orbán has faced isolation due to obstruction of key decisions by his international allies. The long-time leader has put obstacles in the way of EU funding for cash-strapped Ukraine, and Hungary remains the only holdout among NATO's 31 members that has yet to approve Sweden's entry into the military alliance.
A bipartisan delegation of US lawmakers will visit Budapest on Sunday for a mission focused on strategic issues facing NATO and Hungary, underscoring growing impatience among Hungary's allies after 18 months of delays in ratifying Sweden's bid to to join the alliance.
But on Saturday, Orbn indicated that a vote on the matter could take place when Hungary's legislature reconvenes on February 26.
It is good news that our dispute with Sweden is close to ending, he said. We are moving towards the ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO at the beginning of the spring session of the Parliament.
As European Parliament elections approach this summer, Orbn has sought to unite the continent's right-wing forces that reject liberal democracy, immigration and LGBTQ+ rights.
Never before has there been such a gap between the politics of Brussels and the interests and will of the people of Europe. There must be a change in Brussels, he said. This change does not happen by itself, you have to force it. Europe must take back Brussels.
Orbn, a proponent of what he calls illiberal democracy, has openly backed Donald Trump in his potential run for the White House in November and suggested that Russia's war in Ukraine would not have started with Trump as president.
We can't get involved in another country's election, but we would really like President Donald Trump to come back to the presidency and make peace here in the eastern half of Europe, he said on Saturday.
Referring to Hungary's next presidency of the European Council, which will begin in July, Orbn borrowed from one of Trump's popular slogans to describe his plans for the role. Make Europe great again! he said. MAGA there, MEGA here.
