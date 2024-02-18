Ukrainian troops leave the attacked eastern city





By Jaroslav LukivBBC news RL/SERHII NUZHNENKO/Reuters Avdiivka has been almost completely destroyed during months of fierce fighting Ukraine says its troops have withdrawn from Avdiivka – a key eastern town besieged by Russian forces for months. The decision was made to save the lives of soldiers, said President Volodymyr Zelensky. Russia's defense ministry said on Saturday it had taken “full control” of the city, with President Vladimir Putin hailing it as an “important victory”. Its fall marks Russia's biggest victory in months, and Zelensky blamed erratic Western arms supplies. Almost all of Avdiivka's pre-war population of more than 30,000 has left, and the city itself is almost completely destroyed. Ukraine has experienced ammunition shortages, largely as a result of political strife in the US, its main supplier. US President Joe Biden blamed Ukraine's withdrawal from Avdiivka on congressional inaction on a crucial foreign aid package – including funding for Ukraine – which forced troops to ration ammunition. In a phone call with Zelensky, Biden reiterated America's unwavering support for Ukraine. Speaking at a security conference in Munich on Saturday, Zelensky urged Western countries to help Ukraine defeat “the monster” – as he called Putin. The Russian leader will make the coming years “disastrous” for many other countries like Ukraine if the Western world does not stand up, he warned. Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. “Don't ask Ukraine when the war will end. Ask yourself, why is Putin still able to continue it?” Mr. Zelensky said at the conference. Avdiivka has been embroiled in fierce fighting for months and has been a battleground town since 2014, when Russian-backed fighters captured large swaths of eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The fall of Avdiivka marks the biggest shift in the more than 1,000 km (620 miles) front line since Russian troops captured the nearby town of Bakhmut in May 2023. Announcing the decision to withdraw early on Saturday, the head of the armed forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said he acted “to avoid encirclement and preserve the lives and health of service personnel”. “Our soldiers performed their military duty with dignity, did everything possible to destroy the best Russian military units, inflicted significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment,” he said. General Syrskyi – who was appointed as the country's top commander just days ago – said Ukrainian troops were “taking measures to stabilize the situation and maintain our positions”. In a separate statement shortly afterwards, one of his deputies said that the troops had already left Avdiivka in “pre-prepared positions”. “In a situation when the enemy is advancing on the corpses of his own soldiers, with a ten-to-one shell advantage, under constant bombardment, this is the only correct solution,” added General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi. 'I'm going to die here': Evacuation 'angels' help last front-line city residents to escape US National Security Council spokesman Adm John Kirby had earlier warned that Ukrainian forces were running out of artillery ammunition with Russia sending “wave after wave of conscripted forces to attack Ukrainian positions”. “And because Congress has not yet passed the supplemental bill, we have been unable to provide Ukraine with the artillery shells it desperately needs to stop these Russian attacks.” Earlier this week, The US Senate approved a $95 billion ($75 billion) foreign aid package – including $60 billion for Ukraine – after months of political wrangling, but she faces an uphill battle in the House of Representatives. Ukraine is critically dependent on arms supplies from the US and other Western allies to continue fighting Russia – a much larger military force with an abundance of artillery ammunition. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Thursday that the US failure to approve continued military aid to Ukraine was already having an impact on the battlefield.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-68323366

