ARBK publishes ABS Home Improvement Research Trends





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ARBK–ARBK publishes research that analyzes new issuance activity, loan characteristics, borrower attributes and performance trends for the home improvement ABS segment of the unsecured consumer loan market.

Many homeowners in today's market are experiencing what has been called hate my house, love my mortgage syndrome, fueled by soaring home prices and historically low mortgage interest rates that have more than doubled over the last 24 months. last. As a result, many homeowners are staying put but making improvements to their home to better suit their current needs. However, rapidly rising mortgage rates have made some refinancing options, including cash-out refinancing, economically unattractive for many people. Some homeowners are now using second-lien mortgages (CES) and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) as a more attractive source of freeing up home equity. In addition, home improvement loans have grown in popularity in recent years, given the product offering at the point of sale, promotional interest rates, the absence of a requirement for a second lien on the borrower's home, and more flexible decisions. fast loan based on borrowers. willingness and ability to repay. In addition to being an alternative to CES and HELOCs, home improvement loans offer borrowers an alternative to other forms of consumer credit, such as credit cards and unsecured consumer loans. In 2024, we expect home improvement loan originations to increase and volumes of new ABS issues backed by home improvement loans to remain in line with 2022-2023 levels as lenders continue to draw on sources of various financing including full loan sales programs, balances, warehouses. facilities and a combination of private and public securities. Given the quality of the underlying borrowers and the servicing of a home loan, we also expect the performance of the home improvement loan to remain in line with the performance of the solar loan and is likely to be better than most of the loan products. other consumer credit. Click here to view the report. About ARBK ARBK is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the US, EU and UK and designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. ARBK ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions. contacts contacts Maxim Berger, Director, Consumer ABS +1 646-731-1260 [email protected] Brian Ford, CFA, Director of Structured Finance Research +1 646-731-2329 [email protected] Perry Fried, Analyst, Consumer ABS +1 646-731-1220 [email protected] Kaci Emrich, analyst +1 646-731-1216 [email protected] Business Development Contact Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director +1 646-731-2369 [email protected]

