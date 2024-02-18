What's open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day





OTTAWA Family Day is Monday, February 19, and many cultural sites, attractions and shops will operate on different hours or close altogether. It's an Ontario holiday, not Quebec or federal Skaters glide on the dream rink outside Ottawa City Hall in 2021. The rink is scheduled to be open on Family Day, weather permitting. (Jean Delisle/CBC) Family Day is Monday, February 19, and many cultural sites, attractions and shops will operate on different hours or close altogether. It is a provincial holiday for Ontario, but not Quebec or federal. To make sure you're prepared, here's a list of what's open and closed during the holiday. shopping The CF Rideau Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m

Tanger Outlets are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m

Bayshore Mall, Billings Bridge Mall, Carlingwood Mall, St. The Laurent Shopping Center and Place d'Orlans will all be closed.

LCBO outlets and beer stores will be closed.

Some Loblaws grocery stores will be open, for example, 64 Isabella St. and 363 Rideau St. Hours may be slightly different than normal.

All Food Basics grocery stores in Ottawa will be closed. Smiths Falls and Brockvillelocations will be open.

All Farm Boy grocery stores will close except for the Rideau Center location.

Whole Foods in Lansdowne Park will be open. While the Rideau Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, several other shopping centers in Ottawa will be closed. (Francis Ferland/CBC) trip All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions apply.

OC Transpobuses and the Confederation Line will operate on a normal weekday schedule.

Route 301 to Bayshore and Carlingwood Malls will not operate.

Trips before Transporecurring are automatically cancelled. The reservation line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the cancellation line will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The OC Transpo Customer Service Center at the Rideau Center will be open.

OC Transpo Lost and Found at Heartwood House will close. City services Most indoor pools, arenas, and recreation and fitness centers will be open on a modified schedule; check outcity ​​websitefor specifics.

311 will only take emergency calls.

There will be no curbside garbage collection. It is delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Multi-occupancy garbage containers will be collected on the regularly scheduled day. Multi-dwelling recycling containers and green bins will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.

The waste facility on Trail Road will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All municipal childcare centers will be closed.

AllOttawa Public Library branches will be closed, but online programs are operating. Regular hours resume on Tuesday. Public health Ottawa Public Health (OPH) directs people to its COVID-19VaccinationsANDtestingpage for hours.

Site Program Office and Supervised Consumer Services at 179 Clarence St. will be closed. The site's mobile van will operate from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m

The sexual health clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.

PRB's public health information center will be closed.

OPH dental clinics will be closed. Museums and galleries The Canadian War Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m

The National Gallery of Canada will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The nature, science, agriculture, aviation and history museums will be open.

The Ottawa Art Gallery will close.

Most of the city's art centers and museums will be closed. People visit the Canadian Museum of Nature in 2021. The museum will be open to visitors on Family Day. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Skating rink A section of the Rideau Canal Skateway is scheduled to open at noon on Sunday between Bank Street and the Pretoria Bridge.

The Square of Dreams in the town hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lansdowne Park Ice Rink will be open from 9am to 11pm

The Ben Franklin Place Ice Rink will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 22:00. All opening hours of the square depend on the weather. Corrections and clarifications | Submit a news tip | Report the bug

