A generation after its heyday, isolationism is alive and kicking controversyExBulletin

Not long ago, if you heard a political conversation about isolationism, you assumed it was about the past.

Popular in the 1920s and 1930s, the idea of ​​America going it alone in the world politically, economically, and militarily was discredited after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor forced the US into World War II in 1941.

Pearl Harbor prompted isolationists such as Sen. Arthur Vandenberg, R-Mich., to turn back and become advocates of what he called “international cooperation and collective security for peace.” That conversion “took solid shape on the afternoon of the attack on Pearl Harbor.” writes the senator. “That day ended isolationism for any realist.”

That was the conventional wisdom for more than 70 years, embraced by Democratic and Republican presidents alike.

But the term and concept of isolationism are no longer consigned to the past.

That's why on Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed an international security conference in Munich, Germany, and repeatedly referred to isolationist sentiment as resurgent in the US.

“These are questions the American people have to ask themselves: Is it in America's best interest to continue to engage with the world or to turn inward,” she said.

While she did not mention former President Donald Trump by name in her public comments, Harris left little doubt about her ultimate target.

“There are some in the United States who disagree” with the global leadership role the United States has played, she said. “They suggest that it is in the best interest of the American people that we isolate ourselves from the world” and “embrace dictators and endorse their repressive tactics and abandon commitments to our allies in favor of unilateral action.”

She called that worldview “dangerous, destabilizing and, indeed, short-sighted” because it would “weaken America and undermine global stability and global prosperity.”

Trump sparked the debate earlier this month when he told a rally in Conway, S.C., that he would “encourage” Russia to do “whatever they want” to any NATO country he deemed delinquent on payments. his to the alliance.

Rejection of mutual protection

Beyond misrepresenting the way NATO is funded, Trump was denying the central purpose of the mutual defense pact. Article 5 of the 1949 treaty states that an attack on one member shall be considered an attack on all.

It was a distinctly bald restatement of what Trump has meant for years, though rarely in such stark language. Trump's stance on NATO has gained importance since the alliance expanded in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has never been in NATO.

In virtually the same news cycle, a majority of Senate Republicans voted against a bill that would have sent another $60 billion in U.S. military aid to help Ukraine repel that Russian invasion, along with smaller amounts to Israel and US allies in Asia.

Among them was JD Vance of Ohio, who was elected in 2022 with Trump's support and has said for months that the US should not write “blank checks” to Ukraine.

Some of Vance's GOP colleagues had other problems with the bill, but the main issue was the fundamental need for US involvement in these conflicts.

And while the aid bill eventually passed the Senate with 70 bipartisan votes, it has hit a wall in the House. Speaker Mike Johnson has said he will not bring it to a vote because it does not address the situation on the US southern border. An earlier attempt by the Senate to pass a bipartisan compromise on the border issue was opposed by most Republicans and rejected by Johnson.

One might say former Vice President Mike Pence foresaw the moment last October when he was still a contender for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. Responding to Hamas' attack on Israel, Pence blamed weakness in the U.S. on both sides, including Republicans “who have embraced the language of isolation and appeasement.”

Echoes of the past



In a sense, Trump and his supporters in Congress and some of the media have updated and renewed the doubts expressed by generations of Americans in the past.

George Washington famously warned the nation to “abstain from permanent alliances with any part of the foreign world” in his address. Farewell Address in 1796.

And that advice held sway for the next century and a half, even as the US engaged in half a dozen declared wars and many other military expeditions on foreign soil during that time.

In April 1917, the US entered what we now call World War I. Much of the nation opposed that war, and when it was over the sense of its futility was widespread.

This frustration contributed to the Senate's rejection of membership in the League of Nations in 1920 and strongly influenced the decade that followed. In the 1930s, US participation in trade wars deepened the worldwide depression, but only strengthened the appeal of isolationism for some.

The America First Committee came to embody that sentiment. It was launched by students at Yale in the fall of 1940, as war flared up again in Europe and Asia and as Congress was voting on the first peacetime US draft. The AFC claimed 800,000 members at its peak. It included farmers, bankers and members of both major political parties, as well as individuals with more extreme views on the left and right.

Its best-known members were Henry Ford, the automobile manufacturer, and Charles Lindbergh, the aviator who made the first solo transatlantic flight. Ford was widely considered anti-Semitic, and Lindbergh had traveled to Germany and expressed admiration for the Nazi regime.



But that all changed overnight with Pearl Harbor. Lindbergh appealed to members of the organization to support the war, and its leaders met to disband the organization three days after declaring war on Japan.

As they did so, they issued a statement saying, “Our principles were right. Had they been followed, the war would have been avoided. No good purpose can be served now by considering what might have been, if our objectives had been achieved.”

For a while, the phrase “America first” seemed an artifact of the antebellum world. But the idea that the US would do better for itself by holding the rest of the world at arm's length never quite left the political conversation.

Pat Buchanan, a journalist and later a speechwriter for Richard Nixon, ran for the 1992 and 1996 Republican presidential nominations before becoming the Reform Party nominee in 2000. His Reform Party campaign theme was “America First “.

Donald Trump, who had briefly sought the same Reform Party nomination in 2000, launched his first bid for the Republican Party nomination 15 years later, adopting Buchanan's slogan. He also appropriated one from Ronald Reagan's 1980 campaign, leaving only the first line: “Make America Great Again.”

In the years since, the latter slogan, abbreviated as MAGA, has become part of the language. But America First has too, if on a somewhat smaller scale. It is commonly embraced by Republican candidates for a variety of offices.

Different reactions to wartime experiences

More than a few of these candidates at various levels have active duty military backgrounds and are veterans of deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq and other “War on Terror” theaters. Their experience of those conflicts has influenced their attitudes towards an activist policy of foreign engagement.

This sets them apart from World War II and Cold War veterans, who generally favored not only international trade, but also a muscular military posture and aggressive responses to communist regimes around the world.

One consequence of this prevailing attitude was a long and costly war in Vietnam, with a subsequent pushback from the next generation of political leaders who had opposed that war. Some, like longtime Massachusetts Sen. John Kerry, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, had served in Vietnam.

While the post-Vietnam backlash against foreign intervention came mainly from Democrats, in the 1990s many Republicans opposed President Bill Clinton's willingness to aid the Allies in the Balkan War.

Some members of both parties resisted authorizing the first Persian Gulf expedition in 1991 (following Iraq's invasion of Kuwait) or the subsequent invasion of Iraq in 2003. There was bipartisan support for the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, at least initially, but it faded as those expeditions became occupations that continued for years costing lives and trillions of dollars.

However, the mainstream of isolationism reviving energy today has much older origins and contains doubts about or rejection of international commitments, including the United Nations, world trade organizations, free trade agreements, and military treaties such as NATO that force the US to fight on behalf of other States.