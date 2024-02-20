



Madam President,



I thank the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia for their briefings and I would like to welcome the presence of the Representative of Somalia. First of all, I welcome the progress made in Somalia over the past year. The conference organized on December 12 in the presence of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud emphasized this progress, in the political plan, thanks to the organization of the National Consultative Council; on the economic front, reaching the point of ending poor countries with heavy debts; and on the diplomatic front, with Somalia's integration into the East African Community. France welcomes such progress and will continue to stand by the Somali authorities to deepen these efforts, including on the political front. It is essential that the participation of women, youth and marginalized communities is fully taken into account. Despite the progress made, the situation in Somalia remains fragile. Al-Shabab continues to carry out frequent attacks, including against the civilian population and international partners. France expresses its most sincere condolences to all the victims, including United Nations personnel, after the various incidents that have affected the country in recent weeks. France is particularly concerned about the impact of this violence on the humanitarian situation, which has already been worsened by extreme climate conditions. France will ensure that this situation is fully taken into account, as we did in 2023 with humanitarian aid amounting to over 10 million euros. France also recalls the need for comprehensive, safe and unimpeded distribution of humanitarian aid to populations in need. The European Union will also continue its historic support alongside Somalis, with nearly €543 million in humanitarian aid committed to Somalia since 2017. Madam President, To address these challenges, it is essential that all of Somalia's partners determine now what support can be provided after ATMIS leaves on 31 December. In this regard, France welcomes the strategy presented by Somalia last December, a very clear strategy that requires the mobilization of all international partners. Only a coordinated response by Somalia's partners will allow effective support of Mogadishu's efforts to counter the Al-Shabab threat. France is ready to determine the best way to support this strategy, alongside the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union and, hopefully, new partners. The European Union, which has committed more than €4.3 billion to Somalia since 2009, and which is deploying two European training missions on the ground, will continue to mobilize all available means to consolidate achievements, with an emphasis on strengthening of Somalia's capacities. However, such efforts cannot be successful without the support of regional partners, with whom we call for a continuous and peaceful dialogue. Thank you.

