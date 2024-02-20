Yulia Navalnaya, Alexei Navalny's widow, takes center stage





It was August 2020, and Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russia's most famous opposition leader, was walking through the battered and bleak corridors of a provincial Russian hospital, looking for the room where her husband lay in a coma. Alexei A. Navalny had collapsed after being given what German medical investigators would later say was a near-fatal dose of the Novichok nerve agent, and his wife, blocked by threatening police from moving through the hospital, turned to a cellphone camera held by one. of his assistants. We demand the immediate release of Alexei because now there are more police and government agents in this hospital than doctors, she said calmly in a gripping moment later included in an Oscar-winning documentary Navalny.

There was another such moment on Monday when, in even more tragic circumstances, Ms Navalnaya faced a camera three days after the Russian government announced her husband had died in a brutal maximum-security Arctic penal colony. His widow blamed President Vladimir V. Putin for the death and announced that she was taking up her husband's case, calling on Russians to join her.

By killing Alexei, Putin killed half of me, half of my heart and half of my soul, Ms Navalnaya said in a short, pre-recorded speech posted on social media. But I have another half left and it is telling me that I have no right to give up. For more than two decades, Ms Navalnaya has avoided any overt political role for herself, saying her purpose in life was to support her husband and protect their two children. I see that my task is that nothing changes in our family: Children were children, and the house is a house, she said in a rare interview in 2021 with the Russian edition of Harpers Bazaar. That changed on Monday. Ms Navalnaya faces a particular challenge in trying to rally a desperate opposition movement from abroad, with hundreds of thousands of her supporters driven into exile by an increasingly repressive Kremlin that has responded to any criticism of its two-year invasion of Ukraine. formerly with harsh imprisonment. the sentences. Her husband's political movement and his foundation, which exposed high-level corruption, were declared extremist organizations in 2021 and banned from operating in Russia. While they do not discount the difficulties, friends and associates believe Ms. Navalnaya, 47, has a chance to succeed through what they call her combination of intelligence, poise, steely determination, resilience, pragmatism and star power. .

She is also an extremely prominent female figure in a country where prominent women in politics are a rarity, despite her many achievements in other fields. In addition to the broad moral authority she has gained with her husband's death, analysts said, she could benefit from a generation gap in Russia, where young post-Soviet Russians are more accepting of gender equality. As soon as Ms Navalnaya made her statement on Monday, the Russian state propaganda machine swung into action, trying to portray her as a tool of Western intelligence agencies and someone who frequented celebrity resorts and parties. Ms Navalnaya was born in Moscow to a middle-class family, her mother worked for a government ministry, while her father was employed at a research institute. Her parents divorced early and her father died when she was 18. She earned a degree in international relations, then worked in a bank for a while before meeting Alexei in 1998 and marrying him in 2000. Both were Russian Orthodox Christians. A daughter, Daria, now a student in California, was born in 2001 and a son, Zakhar, in 2008. He attends school in Germany, where Ms Navalnaya lives.

Although not overtly political, Mrs Navalnaya always appeared at the side of her husbands. She was with him at demonstrations and during his numerous court cases and prison sentences. She was with him again during his 2013 campaign for Moscow mayor and in 2017, when an attack with a chemical green dye nearly blinded him in one eye.

In 2020, when Mr. Navalny was poisoned, she publicly pleaded with Mr. Putin to have her husband evacuated by ambulance to Germany, and during his 18 days in a coma, she stayed by his side, talking to him and playing his favorite songs. like Perfect Day by Duran Duran. Julia, you saved me, he wrote on social networks after regaining consciousness. Ms Navalnaya herself endured a poisoning attempt in Kaliningrad a few months ago that was probably meant for her, friends said, but she did not dwell on it. Although she had many occasions to cry, Ms Navalnaya said in an interview with a popular YouTube channel in 2021 that she always struggled to maintain her composure in public, not least to avoid pleasing Russian government officials. . It shouldn't bring us down, she said. They want her to take us down.

Friends and associates described her as Mr. Navalny's protector, his sounding board, his shoulder to cry on and his closest adviser. Politician Alexei Navalny was always really two people: Julia and Alexei, said Yevgenia Albats, a prominent Russian journalist now at Harvard University. Tall, attractive and with their strong bond clearly visible in public, they always looked like a Hollywood couple, said Mikhail Zygar, a Russian journalist and historian.

Mr. Navalny was famous for his public spats with politicians, journalists and others, and his wife has been known to harshly rebuke those who attacked her. But overall, it comes with much less political baggage and thus has a better chance of getting Russia's notorious opposition to work together, Zygar said. Ms Navalnaya has been compared to other women who have received political battle flags from murdered or imprisoned husbands. They include Corazon Aquino, whose husband was shot as he stepped off a plane from exile in the Philippines in 1983; she went on to defeat the entrenched and despotic President Ferdinand Marcos. There is also Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who led the opposition in the 2020 presidential election in Russia's neighbor Belarus after her husband was jailed. She herself was forced into exile.

After all, analysts suggested that a normal person with moral authority could succeed where a professional politician could not. She wants to fulfill the task that Alexei left tragically incomplete: to make Russia a free, democratic, peaceful and prosperous country, said Sergei Guriev, a family friend and prominent Russian economist who is provost at the Institute of Political Studies in Paris. It will also show Putin that Alexei's departure will not destroy his cause. Milana Mazaeva AND Alina Lobzina contributed to the reporting.

