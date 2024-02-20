



Tokyo, February 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Horizon Capital, an American private equity firm with 1.6 billion dollars AUM invests primarily in fast-growing technology and export-oriented companies in Ukraineannounced that its latest fund, HCGF IV has accepted a 20 million dollars commitment from JICA. The investment was announced during the Japan-Ukraine Economic Reconstruction Promotion Conference in Tokyo yesterday, with a signing ceremony held at the JICA office. This is the first investment that Horizon Capital has attracted Japanjoining the firm's esteemed US and European investor base with approx 700 billion dollars In the capital.

Lenna Koszarny, Founding Partner and CEO, Horizon Capital and Mr. HATAEDA Mikio, Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency



From left: Anna Yurchenko, Deputy Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine for European Integration; Lenna Koszarny, Founding Partner and CEO, Horizon Capital; Volodymyr Kuzyo, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine; Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine; KISHIDA Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan; Dr. TANAKA Akihiko, President of Japan International Cooperation Agency.

JICA's investment will catalyze financing primarily for fast-growing, asset-light, export-oriented technology companies, a sector that has demonstrated remarkable resilience since the start of the full occupation two years ago. The fund is the largest and main fund raised in recent years and is notable for its strategy to invest now, not when hostilities end, to maximize its contribution to of Ukraine continued sustainability, including supporting growth, creating high-value jobs, expanding the tax base, increasing the availability of capital for SMEs and promoting gender-smart investments. HCGF IV is the first fund in Central and East Europe (CEE) will be awarded 2X Flagship Fund status, 1 of approximately 10 globally achieving the highest 2X Challenge designation for funds and estimated to be 1 of 2 such funds led by a female Founding Partner and CEO . The 2X Challenge was launched as a bold commitment to invest in the world's women and promote gender equality in finance. Feud of KoszarnaFounding Partner and Chief Executive Officersaid: “We are excited to welcome JICA to our esteemed group of investors supporting our latest fund. This significant commitment is a testament to the global success, recognition and sustainability of the technology and export-oriented sectors in Ukraine. It reflects a strong vote of confidence in the visionary entrepreneurs we partner with, who are at the forefront of economic growth and innovation in the region. We are grateful for JICA's support, which expands our ability to deliver excellent returns, as well as amplify our impact in delivering sustainable development, creating new jobs and promoting gender-smart investments, in a time when our Region needs it the most.” Mikio Hataeda, Senior Vice President of JICAsaid: “We are pleased to announce our commitment to Horizon Capital Growth Fund IV, to support the transformative potential of Ukraine AND of Moldova technology and export-oriented sectors. This investment aligns with JICA's mission to finance sustainable development and economic sustainability in emerging markets, but also illustrates our firm support for Ukraine in the face of the brutal war led by Russia. We are confident that our partnership with Horizon Capital will contribute to the growth of innovative enterprises in the region, fostering job creation and advancing gender equality in line with the standards of the 2X Challenge.” Horizon Capital is the leading private equity firm in emerging Europe with $1.6 billion in assets from investors with an equity base of approximately $700 billion, raising over $800 million in growth capital in just over six years. The firm's investment strategy focuses on supporting visionary entrepreneurs who lead fast-growing, technology-driven, export-oriented businesses in Ukraine AND MOLDOVA. Its managed funds have supported over 170 companies employing around 80,000 people to date. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is an incorporated administrative agency charged with administration of Japan Official Development Assistance (ODA) is one of the world's largest bilateral aid agencies that supports socio-economic development in developing countries in various regions of the world. It supports developing countries in addressing their development challenges through the flexible combination of different cooperation modalities, such as Technical Cooperation, Financial Cooperation and Investment, and Grants. JICA has 96 overseas offices and operates in about 140 countries and regions of the world. Media contact – Alona Kotsiubynska; [email protected]; +380 93 297 9487 Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342848/Horizon_Capital.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342849/Horizon_Capital.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342850/Horizon_Capital_logo.jpg SOURCE Horizon Capital

