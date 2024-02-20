ODowd welcomes confirmation of Irish Government funding for A5

Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd has welcomed confirmation from the Irish Government that £600 million will be provided for the A5 Western Transport Corridor Scheme.

Minister ODowd said:

I raised the issue of funding for the A5 with the Taoiseach recently. I said at the time that I felt we were pushing a door open and today's announcement confirms that there is a willingness to help build this road, which is positive and welcome news.

Many lives have been cut short or changed forever by serious injuries as a result of road traffic collisions on the A5 and many families are living with the devastating consequences. I have met grieving families and seen their heartache, so getting the shovel in the ground is a priority for me.

Now that we have confirmation that funding is available from Dublin Government, I will be working with my officers on the recommendations of the Appeals Planning Commission Advisory Report with a clear aim to deliver this long awaited project.

I would urge those people who have been behind the ongoing legal challenges of this project to put aside these legal challenges and think about what is best for our society as a whole. The A5 is more than a road. The development of the western transport corridor will not only balance the regional infrastructure, but also improve competitiveness and economic prosperity by improving connectivity and access throughout the region. Most important of all, it will also provide a more secure connection along that road, because what we have at the moment has caused outrage in many family homes.