The 2024 tax season begins on Monday. Here's what you need to know
Canadians can start filing their income tax returns online starting Monday, with some changes in store for the 2024 tax filing season.
Paper filers should have received their income tax package in the mail by now, according to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).
Most Canadians have until April 30 to file their tax return, which is also the deadline to make a payment for those who owe money to the government.
Canadians who are self-employed, along with their spouses or common-law partners, have until June 15. Since that day falls on a weekend, the CRA will consider a return timely if it was received or stamped on or before June 17.
Self-employed Canadians must still pay the money owed to the CRA by the April 30 deadline to avoid paying interest.
FHSA, claims home office amid changes
This marks the first year that taxpayers will be able to add deductions to the First Home Savings Account (FHSA), a type of tax-free account created by the federal government last year to help Canadians save for their home first.
“Your FHSA contributions are tax-deductible, while your withdrawals as long as you use them for a down payment on your first home are tax-free,” said Gerry Vittoratos, a national tax specialist with UFile.ca.
The program allows prospective homebuyers to start saving up to 15 years after opening an account, with an annual deposit cap of $8,000 and a lifetime contribution limit of $40,000.
Canadians who have opened this type of account will receive a new pay slip called T4FHSAwho will provide the details needed to complete your tax return, Vittoratos said.
CBC News spoke with several experts last year who weighed the pros and cons of the First Home Savings Account and what it can do to make home ownership more accessible.
FRIEND | CBC News delved into the potential benefits, downsides of the FHSA last year:
Financial institutions and employers have until the end of February to send tax forms to the ARC. So most taxpayers may not even receive their errors until early March, “and that's really the beginning of the season,” Vittoratos said.
Canadians may also note that the temporary flat rate method of claiming employees' home office expenses, such as rent, electricity, internet and office supplies, is no longer available, John Oakey, vice president of tax at CPA Canada, wrote in a post on the organization's website.
From 2020 to 2022, eligible employees can claim $2 for each day they work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. up to an annual maximum of $400 in 2020 and $500 in 2021 and 2022. Employers were not required to complete and sign a T2200 form, nor were employees required to keep documents to support their claims.
For 2023 and future years, employees must now follow the CRA's detailed method for making these claims, Oakey wrote.
Tax credits for some multigenerational families
Taxpayers also no longer have to apply for Canada Worker Benefit advance payments when they file their tax returns, Oakey said. These payments are now automatically issued to those who were entitled to the benefit in the previous tax year.
He also noted that taxpayers can now claim the Multi-Generation Home Renovation Tax Credit. It is a refundable credit intended to help with the cost of renovations that create a secondary unit for a senior or adult who qualifies for the Disability Tax Credit.
On the coast8:18Mark Ting: why many people are overcontributing to their tax-free savings account
The credit is available up to $7,500, or 15 percent of the costs of a qualifying renovation made after December 31, 2022.
The CRA said it processed more than 18 million refunds for the 2022 tax year with an average of $2,262. About 78 percent of refunds were issued by direct deposit, while the rest were sent by check.
The agency said those with modest incomes and simple tax situations who need help filing their returns can talk to volunteers at a free tax clinic in their area or make a virtual appointment. Details are available online via CRA Free Tax Clinics Site.
