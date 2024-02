General Atomics expands international collaborations and partnerships with Japan in critical and emerging technologies

SAN DIEGO – February 19, 2024 – General Atomics, a diversified defense and technology company with subsidiaries operating on five continents, is expanding its collaborations and partnerships across Japan with new investments in the nuclear energy and rare earth elements sectors. The team's multiple deals are in the final stages of discussion and are set to be announced in early 2024. These partnerships will complement the company's existing relationships as a long-term partner collaborating with Japanese industry and government agencies. “General Atomics is committed to working with its Japanese partners to advance the development of cutting-edge technologies in the maritime security, nuclear energy and rare earth sectors,” said Dr. Vivek Lall, chief executive officer at General Atomics Global Corporation. “Building on a legacy of successful collaborations, we have held a number of strategic engagements with government officials, industry leaders and research institutions in Japan. These commitments have laid the foundation for future partnerships aimed at advancing the development of critical and emerging technologies.” In 2023, Japan's Kyoto Fusioneering announced a agreement with GA to supply two advanced gyrotrons for the US Department of Energy's DIII-D National Fusion Facility in San Diego, California. Currently, the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) and Self-Defense Force Japan Navy (JMSDF) are testing and deploying the MQ-9B SeaGuardian® Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) built by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI). The SeaGuardian is a long-endurance maritime surveillance aircraft that can be used for a variety of missions, including search and rescue, disaster response and maritime law enforcement. GA-ASI's MQ-9B aircraft is revolutionizing the global RPA systems market by offering true all-weather capabilities and full compliance with STANAG-4671 (NATO UAS airworthiness standard). This feature, together with GA-ASI's operationally proven collision avoidance radar, enables flexible operations in civil airspace. About GA-ASI General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), a subsidiary of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of electro-optical and related mission systems, radars and systems, including the Predator® RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-Mode Radar. With more than eight million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensors and data link systems necessary to provide continuous situational awareness. The company also manufactures a variety of sensor control/image analysis software, provides pilot training and support services, and develops metamaterial antennas For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com Avenger, Lynx, Predator, SeaGuardian and SkyGuardian are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

