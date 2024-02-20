International
40 million to accelerate the regeneration of Teesside
Thousands of people, including businesses and public service providers in Teesside, will be next to benefit from millions of pounds in extra leveling funding to help drive vital regeneration.
Middlesbrough, along with Redcar and Cleveland, will receive 20 million each, a total of 40 million to help boost improvements with targeted projects planned to regenerate high streets, healthcare, transport and education and housing. more affordable.
The €40 million funding comes from the government's Leveling Up Partnerships initiative, which is implementing tailored regeneration plans in 20 areas in England most in need of leveling. It is part of the governments long term plans to boost the economy and will also improve the lives of people on Teesside.
High-level partnerships were established following successful government intervention schemes in Grimsby, Blackpool and Blyth. For example, the deep dive program which saw the government work with local leaders and businesses to target investment and address the unique challenges each city faces. This saw improvements in Blackpool and Grimsby, including a £100 million regeneration plan being unlocked for Blackpool.
In Blyth, the booming high street was being held back by anti-social behavior and vagrancy, so the government backed investment in extra CCTV provision. This, along with a new partnership between local businesses and the police, helped to restore residents' confidence in Blyths high street.
Senior Secretary Michael Gove said:
I am delighted to announce that as a result of this new £40 million leveling partnership for Teesside we have been able to support both Middlesbrough and Redcar & Cleveland colleges with new funding, and that we are supporting the refurbishment of the Train Station Redcar and the former House of Fraser Building in Middlesbrough.
We are working hand in hand with local leaders in Redcar and Cleveland and Middlesbrough, as well as across Teesside and the Mayor of Tees Valley to move forward in raising the bar.
These two Leveling Up Partnerships come on top of other government support for the area including the Teesside Freeport and Investment Zone, the new £20m Long Term Plan for Eston, the new Darlington Economic Campus and Leveling Up Fund projects in Hartlepool, Redcar. and Cleveland, and Stockton on Tees.
Educating and upskilling people is at the heart of the two Leveling Up Partnerships, allowing people to make the most of the opportunities in the Tees Valley. Over 6 million will be allocated to Middlesbrough College to allow greater access to learning and ensure more people train to become electric vehicle technicians, high pressure welders and healthcare professionals. 5 million will be allocated to Redcar & Cleveland College to allow them to build an All Access Academy to teach construction skills. This builds on other recent advances made by the college, including its new Clean Energy Education Centre, secured through the Government's investment in the Redcar City Deal.
The funding package for Middlesbrough further includes over 5 million to relocate a public health center and create another in Berwick Hills, over 2 million to refurbish the former House of Fraser building and turn it into a new art to breathe new life into the high street. and another 2 million to invest in temporary accommodation stock to ensure more people have a roof over their heads.
This is on top of almost £2 million in funding to tackle crime and anti-social behavior in the city, along with further funding to improve Family Hubs to support families, and extra money for a new job center at Cleveland Shopping Center and funding for other projects.
These projects will help increase the number of high-skilled jobs, improve health inequalities and create better community spaces for families in the region.
Middlesbrough Mayor Chris Cooke said:
We were working to build a healthier, safer and more ambitious Middlesbrough and all these projects will help improve people's lives.
We need to invest in people's futures, protect them when they need support and provide services that can help them live fulfilling lives.
This welcome funding helps us focus on services and projects that can make a real difference.
In Redcar and Cleveland, nearly £7 million will be used to restore the much-loved Grade II listed Redcar Station building and bring it back into use. Almost £2 million will be spent on upgrading the Daisy Lane Single Point of Access office to enable greater convergence between NHS and council services to reduce hospital waiting times and allow faster discharges.
Almost £3 million will be spent on reviving TunedIN, a community performance venue designed to empower young people creatively, with a further £600,000 earmarked for a community grant pot for supported a number of projects, including the purchase of a fleet of minibuses and the construction of a new skate park.
Further funding will be provided to provide housing for 16 and 17-year-olds in care, more affordable homes from the South Bank Land Trust, increased CCTV coverage to prevent crime and anti-social behavior and more support for families through improvements to Family Centers.
The partnership's work and funding will improve public services for the community, increase the amount of housing available and prevent anti-social behavior to better protect communities.
Cllr Alec Brown, Leader of Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council said:
We welcome this investment in Redcar and Cleveland and have been working positively with the Department for Upgrading, Housing and Communities to make the most of the funding provided to ensure we continue to deliver for our residents.
Our plans are designed to improve and improve the lives of our communities by investing not only in major infrastructure projects, but also by investing in the people of the municipality and their future.
I am passionate about enabling everyone to reach their potential and by providing excellent education, training and employment opportunities, whilst supporting the most vulnerable, young and old, in our communities, I want to create opportunity in Redcar and Cleveland for all thrive.
This builds on the almost £600 million the government has committed to the Tees Valley region, including through the Tees Valley Investment Zone and Tees Freeport.
Since the Spring Budget announcements, DLUHC has been working with all areas that have been invited to form a Leveling Partnership, details of subsequent regeneration packages will be made public over the next 18 months.
Previous Senior Level Partnerships have been announced for Mansfield, Hull and Sandwell. In the Autumn Statement, the Government announced the extension of the policy to Scotland.
The areas were selected based on analysis set out in the Leveling Up White Paper, which considered countries against metrics such as educational attainment, gross wages and life expectancy.
ENDS
