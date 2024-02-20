The Singapore Airshow kicks off with aerial displays; Boeing and China's COMAC announce new orders

SINGAPORE — Singapore's largest Airshow Asia kicked off on Tuesday with a number of aerial displays, including some of China's COMAC C919 narrow-body aircraft, with aircraft manufacturers such as COMAC and Boeing announcing new orders.

It is the first time Singapore will open the event to the public since 2020, when a scaled-down version went ahead as the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning.

The two-year show comes as the Asian aviation sector is recovering from difficult years of the pandemic, when many countries in the region closed their borders to most international travel.

Subhas Menon, director general of the Asia Pacific Air Lines Association, said this year's show was back in full swing with over 1,000 exhibitors.

The Singapore Air Show is a good opportunity for exhibitors to show the direction they are going in terms of technology like autonomous vehicles and so on, Menon said in an interview on Tuesday.

He said passenger loads in the region are almost back to pre-COVID levels and that Asia Pacific is expected to account for 50% of the growth in air travel demand this year.

But even as the aviation sector recovers, the industry faces a wider supply chain crisis, with shortages of parts and aircraft and shortages of personnel, from aircrew to pilots.

Supply chain issues are definitely impacting on-time delivery of aircraft and spare parts, and that's one reason why capacity growth is lagging behind traffic growth, Menon said.

We don't know when this will ease as it relates to trade tensions and geopolitical issues going on around the world, he said.

On Tuesday, Chinas Tibet Airlines finalized an order for 40 C919 passenger jets and 10 ARJ21 regional jets from the Commercial Aircraft Company of China (COMAC). The two companies signed the agreement on the sidelines of the air show.

COMAC's C919 is a narrow-body aircraft similar to Boeing's Airbus A320neo and 737 Max aircraft. COMAC designed many of the C919's parts, but some of its key components, including its engine, are still sourced from the West.

The orders come as COMAC tries to position itself as a viable option for single-aisle aircraft as companies such as Boeing and Airbus face a backlog of orders.

The company has received over 1,000 orders for its C919, according to Chinese media, although the aircraft is currently certified only in mainland China. Four C919s are currently operational with China Eastern Airlines.

The C919's debut at the show is the first time the aircraft has made a trip outside Chinese territory, although the aircraft did fly to Hong Kong in December in its first foray outside China.

Separately, Boeing and Thai Airways jointly announced on Tuesday that the airline had ordered 45 787 Dreamliners to boost its fleet as it looks to expand its international network.

The flying display, a highlight of the biennial air show, saw the Singapore Air Force perform an air show with an F-15SG fighter jet and an AH-64D Apache helicopter. COMAC's C919 and Airbus' wide-body A350-1000 also performed flights.

The Indian Air Force's Sarang helicopter team performed a variety of aerial acrobatics, while the Indonesian Air Force's Jupiter and Australian Air Force's Roulettes performed acrobatic maneuvers, including criss-crossing and drawing giant hearts in the sky.

The South Korean Air Force Black Eagles, flying their T-50B aerobatic aircraft, were the finale of Tuesday's air show, performing maneuvers including the Taegeuk drawing of the yin-yang circle found on the South Korean flag via aircraft smoke system. .

The US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress is expected to fly over on Thursday.

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing will not display any passenger jets at the show. The firm is under scrutiny after a mid-flight explosion of a fuselage panel on one of its 737 Max 9 planes last month.

The air show is also expected to highlight sustainable aviation, with Airbus using a blend of sustainable aviation fuel made from feedstocks from cooking oil and tallow alongside conventional jet fuel for the A350-1000 aircraft in his aerial screen.

Singapore said this week it will introduce a new green jet fuel tariff for travelers from 2026, as flights departing from Singapore will be required to use sustainable aviation fuel that year.

Hyundai's US-based Supernal unit, which specializes in advanced mobility aircraft such as air taxis, is also an exhibitor at the air show.

The event, which runs from February 20 to 25, is expected to attract more than 50,000 visitors, with the final two days open to the general public. More than 1,000 companies from over 50 countries participate.