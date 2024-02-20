Government launches new UK-based environmental science network on deep-sea mining





The UK Government has today (Monday 19 February) launched a new UK-based environmental science network to collect scientific data and carry out world-class research to help assess the environmental impacts of deep sea mining. Qualified applicants can now apply to join the network and share their expertise to help fill the current evidence gaps in understanding the consequences of deep-sea mining on our ecosystems. Bringing the UK's environmental science expertise to share internationally will help the UK ensure that the highest environmental standards are applied to deep sea mining. The network will work alongside the UK's recent decision to support a moratorium on the granting of exploitation licenses for deep-sea mining projects by the International Seabed Authority (ISA). The moratorium means that the UK will not sponsor or support licenses until sufficient scientific evidence is available to assess the impacts of deep-sea mining activities on marine ecosystems and strong and binding environmental regulations, standards and guidelines are developed and approved by ISA. Minister of the Navy Lord Benyon said: The UK is committed to protecting the world's oceans and improving the conservation of our marine ecosystems, so it is important that we ensure the best environmental standards are in place so that harmful activities such as deep sea mining are regulated. strongly. This new network is a further step in showing how we can use the scientific expertise on offer to protect and improve the conservation of our marine biodiversity. Professor Daniel Jones from the National Oceanography Center said: The new DSM Environmental Science Network is an excellent way to leverage the skills of the UK community with expertise in environments of interest to deep sea mining. It will enable the very active research being carried out by UK scientists to be communicated quickly and effectively to government to support evidence-based decision-making on the subject. Dr. Adrian Glover, Research Fellow at the Natural History Museum, said: By joining the Environmental Science Network, we are excited to continue our deep-sea research to provide free, critical biodiversity data to all. At this crucial time in our planets history, it is important that all activities affecting the natural world are informed by robust, evidence-based science. The UK is committed to protecting and leading ocean conservation. Over recent years, the UK has: Committed to protecting at least 30% of the global ocean by 2030 through a network of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) and other Area-based Effective Conservation Measures (OECMs), and took this forward through the Global Ocean Alliance led by the UK

Supporting developing countries to protect the marine environment through projects to protect and restore habitats such as mangroves, coral reefs and sea grasses through the 500 million Blue Planet Fund

It has dealt with the scourge of plastic pollution, recently consulting on banning plastic-containing wet wipes as part of efforts to eliminate all avoidable plastic waste by 2042.

Designated the first three Marine Highly Protected Areas in English waters, enabling nature to fully recover by removing all harmful activities, including fishing, construction and dredging, increasing marine biodiversity and supporting climate-resilient ecosystems to thrive .

Created a comprehensive network of marine protected areas, there are 181 sites in English waters protecting 40% of our seas.

Recently implemented a by-law restricting bottom trawling gear over rocky habitat and reefs in another 13 MPAs.

