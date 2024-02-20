By Amelia Heymann

“VCU is such a diverse institution and has a high number of students who are underrepresented in education abroad nationally,” said Stephanie Tignor, director of global learning at Office of Global Education. “All the things we do as an office have that mindset.”

One of his programs is Black + Abroada series of events co-sponsored by Office of Multicultural Student Affairs. The student-centered program highlights first-hand accounts of study abroad and this year's gathering on February 27 features a panel discussion exploring the nuances of global citizenship and international travel for students of color. VCU also has $500 vouchers available to encourage the pursuit of study abroad opportunities.

“It's really important to use representation as a way for students of color to see themselves studying abroad,” Tignor said.

A component of this year's program will feature international students of color discussing their experiences studying abroad in the US. Tignor noted that a student from Africa may have a very different experience in this country than an African-American student.

“The global learning department is working to intentionally bring together domestic VCU students and international VCU students for mutual benefit,” she said, citing such connections as a key element of campus-based global education.

Another example is at the Gladding Residency Center, where the Global Village is a GEO-sponsored in-residence program that connects cultures and communities. Throughout the semester, lectures and workshops focus on international students – for example, a February 19 sushi-making night at West Grace North featured visiting students from Shimane University in Japan.

“These types of campus-based learning experiences bring students together to broaden perspectives and create community,” Tignor said. “Person-to-person interactions provide an opportunity to explore culture and help foster mutual understanding. Students may become more curious and seek more intercultural engagement, such as study abroad, which provides an opportunity for students to learn more about themselves and other cultures and consider global issues and their place in the world as part of solution.

VCU's Office of Global Education hosts opportunities for students to participate in global learning through workshops and lectures hosted by visiting universities. This is a sushi making workshop organized by students from Shimane University in Japan. (Contributed photo)

In other opportunities, GEO is partnering with the federally funded VCU TRIO program to host a teaching service trip in Las Canas in the Dominican Republic in early March. TRIO supports first-generation and low-income students and those with disabilities, and Tignor said those underrepresented populations should be sought out for inclusion.

“First-generation students may enter college with no prior knowledge or consideration of engaging in a study abroad experience,” she said.

To encourage participation in the March trip, which coincides with spring break, organizers chose a more accessible destination in terms of flight cost. They also created a one-week program, instead of a semester, so that students with jobs or other responsibilities at home could better afford the trip. And the timing, during the spring semester instead of the summer, can allow students to tap into existing financial aid.

“Money is often cited as a major barrier to studying abroad,” Tignor said.

GEO provides scholarship to facilitate study abroad. Among them, Air ticket coupon price uses the miles accumulated by the university and donates them to students. The youngest is L&L Friendship Fundestablished in 2023 through a gift of approximately $2.5 million from an anonymous donor.

GEO is now offering free passport photos to students and employees. Many Americans do not have a passport and do not know how to get one. “We don't want the passport application process to be a hurdle, so we're making it easier and we want to demystify the process,” Tignor said.

And before or during overseas travel, students can access a resource library that help them navigate issues related to aspects of identity, from cultural norms to finding services such as hair care.

In addressing concerns and potential barriers for underrepresented students going forward, “we hope that our study abroad participants more accurately represent the rich diversity of VCU's student body,” Tignor said.

Black + Abroad is a student-focused event series highlighting first-hand accounts of study abroad. (From left to right) Kennedy Woods, Poria Burleigh, Dazia Williams, Sofia Simmons and Donte Jackson attended last year's event. (Contributed photo)

Set for the last Monday in February, Study Abroad Day builds on International Education Week, a joint State Department and Department of Education initiative held in the fall. For more about study abroad and scholarship opportunities, visit global.vcu.edu/abroad/