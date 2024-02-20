Florida tourism declined in 2023 as international visitors rebounded





While Florida saw a slight decline in total tourist numbers in 2023, the number of international visitors continues to show a strong rebound following the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2023, Florida welcomed about 135 million tourists according to Visit Florida tourism marketing agency. That's down from 137.4 million a year ago, but down from 131.1 million in 2019, the last full year of data before the pandemic. Visit Florida reported an 18.3% increase in international tourists year-over-year, with 8.3 million from abroad (18.7% increase from 2022) and 3.8 million from Canada (45.5%). Agency officials said this is the closest international visit of countries to full recovery since the start of the pandemic. They also say it's important given the current economic challenges. “Even as we faced the challenges of rising travel costs and rampant inflation, Florida's tourism sector not only continued, but thrived,” Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young. said in a statement. In 2023, a record 45.9 million visitors flew into Florida, the most since 2016. The agency also saw a 15.9% increase in the fourth quarter of 2023 for overseas visitors and a 22% increase in the fourth quarter of Canadian visitors compared to 2022. However, there was a 12.1% decline in domestic tourists year-over-year . The area hit by Hurricane Ian in September 2022 has recovered. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Fort Myers saw a 32.4% increase in visitors, compared to the same period a year ago. The Lee County Convention and Visitors Bureau reported that fourth quarter visitation increased 65.8% compared to 2022. The Florida News Service reports that the state Senate has proposed $80 million for Visit Florida in its proposed budget for the upcoming 2024-2025 fiscal year, the same as the current year. The House has countered with a $30 million proposal, and Gov. Ron DeSantis has recommended $105 million. Copyright 2024 WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF 89.7.

