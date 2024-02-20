MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL LISTED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS CDP A LIST

Environmental organization CDP recognizes MGM Resorts for environmental leadership

LAS VEGAS, February 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) (“MGM Resorts” or the “Company”) is recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and climate change performance by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on the organization's annual A-list.



MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array



MGM Resorts is one of only 347 companies to receive the prestigious 'A', out of more than 23,000 points, placing it in the top 0.015% of reporting companies. Grades are awarded for the comprehensiveness of environmental risk detection, awareness and management and best practices related to environmental leadership.

“Our inclusion on CDP's A-list is a testament to the strategic importance we place on sustainability,” said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People Officer, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer at MGM Resorts. “Caring for the environment is more important than ever, and we remain committed to being leaders in creating long-term positive impacts on our planet and our local communities.”

Sherry MaderaCDP CEO added: “Earning an A-List spot is about more than the score. It is an indicator of high quality and complete data that provides companies with a holistic view of their environmental impact, serves as a basis for transition plans and crucially enables them to pursue their ambitions. As we move deeper into the Decade of Action, and as CDP continues to raise the bar for what environmental leadership stands for, the work of A List companies is never done. We look forward to seeing all companies turn their commitments into further and more meaningful and effective action.”

Some of the reasons why MGM Resorts achieved its 'A' grade on climate change:

A board-level committee focused on Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability, chaired by a global expert in clean energy advocacy.

Targets adopted by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to reduce emissions in line with the 1.5 degree pathway of the Paris Agreement.

Nearly 110 megawatts of installed solar capacity, including the MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array, which meets up to 90% of MGM Resorts' daily energy needs in Las Vegas .

Reductions in carbon emission intensity by 49.5% between 2007 and 2022, as a result of significant energy efficiency measures and the development of renewable energy .

Detailed disclosures of climate data that have received third-party verification for Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions and energy use.

MGM Resorts also earned an 'A-' in water safety. Some of the reasons for the result include:

A strategic framework for water stewardship to address operational water use and promote community-wide stewardship.

A Global Water Policy to codify and communicate commitment to water stewardship.

Achieving reductions in water withdrawals totaling 13.9 billion gallons reduced and/or avoided between 2007 and 2022 in US operations.

Focus on local water issues, such as reducing water consumption in Southern Nevada including replacing more than 200,000 square feet of grass with desert-friendly landscaping.

Improving water data discovery and external assurance for water withdrawal.

Linking executive compensation to Social Impact and Sustainability goals, including reductions in water withdrawal.

MGM Resorts is focused on creating a more environmentally sustainable future, recognizing that climate change presents significant risks and opportunities for business, people and the planet. The company has adopted a culture of innovation to reduce emissions and continues to take bold steps towards industry climate leadership. Additional information on MGM Resorts' environmental and sustainability efforts can be found here here.

The full list of companies that made this year's CDP A-list is available here Web page.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500 global entertainment company with national and international locations with best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meeting and conference spaces, exceptional live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and a broad range of dining, nightlife and retail offerings . MGM Resorts creates immersive and iconic experiences through its group Las Vegas– inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio includes 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations worldwide, including some of the industry's most recognized resort brands. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers online sports betting and gaming in the US through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers online sports betting and gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions. Europe. The company is currently pursuing targeted expansion into Asia through the built-in resort option Japan. Via “Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet” philosophy, MGM Resorts is committed to creating a more sustainable future as it strives to make a bigger difference in the lives of employees, guests and the communities in which it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company being recognized as one of FORTUNE magazine's World's Most Admired Companies. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl at I tweet and Facebook AND Instagram.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit organization that leads the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, countries and regions. Founded in 2000 and works with more than 680 financial institutions with over 130 trillion dollars in assets, CDP began using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, protect water resources and protect forests. Nearly 20,000 organizations worldwide disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies worth half the global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, countries and regions. Fully compliant with the TCFD, CDP maintains the world's largest environmental database and CDP results are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero-carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science-Based Targets initiative, the We Understand Business Coalition, the Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to learn more.

