Good news for TV drama producers

The bad news may be over…. and at this point that counts as good news for the global TV drama business, analysts say. Presenting the statistics at the Berlinale series market, Richard Broughton of Ampere Analysis stated that overall spending on TV content will increase this year after stagnating in 2023. “This is particularly good news, not bad, for drama, which it felt bigger. for cutting expenses”, he said. Total global content spending, including sports rights, was flat last year at $243 billion, Ampere said. Drilling down into total shows, the drama was hit particularly hard – the number of commissions in the last three months of 2023 fell between 30-40% of the peak in the fourth quarter of 2020. But the directors of the drama were instructed not to give up hope. Ampere is predicting an increase in global content spending in 2024, bringing the total to $247 billion. This includes original shows, acquired products and sports rights. Globally, Broughton said, broadcasters are accounting for a larger percentage of first-run commissions as SVoDs cool their scripted spending. Broadcasters represented all six major commissions last year in terms of the number of new projects written in the period from late 2022 to early 2023. “In the same period a year later, only Netflix and Amazon remain in the new chief scriptwriters,” Broughton reported. The change saw Disney+ drop out of the list of top commissioners by volume, and pubcasters France Télévisions, Germany's ARD and the UK's BBC entered the top five. On the ground The human impact of drama's decline is borne out in conversations with drama producers here at the Berlinale Series Market. Locals are reeling from Sky's decision to pull the plug on German originals. Paramount+ moving away from local commissioning in significant volume is another blow. The film festival had built a prominent television sidebar that proved popular with international screenwriters and directors and locals alike. However, it has scaled back its TV activity this year – with the inevitable result that fewer TV people are in town. There are some big names in the conference sessions, including some who have traveled from the US, and the line-up of shows is full, but with new leadership at the Berlinale, and events such as Seriencamp gaining ground, the role of TV in editions of The future of the Berlin Film Festival is simply not known. This year's festival ends on February 25.

