NASCAR: William Byron wins the Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) The goal was clear for William Byron: place the No. 1 Chevrolet. 24 in victory lane at the 2024 Daytona 500 to kick off Hendrick Motorsports' 40th anniversary season.

Mission accomplished, even if Byron had to complete one last grueling lap under caution around Daytona International Speedway awaiting the announcement of the winner.

Did we win? Did we win? Byron continued to ask over his radio.

The excitement he heard over the radio from crew chief Rudy Fugle confirmed that Byon had just won the biggest race of his career.

Well, nobody told me. And Rudy was crying on the radio, so I was like Dude, I hope he's crying for a good reason, Byron said. I think he was a ball of emotion there, and so I was like Did we actually win or not?

Byron snapped Hendrick Motorsports' nine-race losing streak at the Daytona 500 with a victory Monday in the rain-delayed Great American Race. He went under the white flag showing the final lap just as a crash erupted behind him. The caution flag came out and he wasn't quite sure if he was the official winner as he circled Daytona one last time.

The last Hendrick driver to win the Daytona 500 was Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2014. The 26-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, is the sixth different driver to win the 500 for Rick Hendrick, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history. made his way to victory lane on the current 40th anniversary of his first Cup victory.

“The first time we came here, we didn't think we had any business being here,” Hendrick said in victory lane. We felt out of our league. Now here we are 40 years later. You couldn't write the script any better. To win this on the 40th, to date, is just amazing.

The ninth Daytona 500 win for Hendrick Motorsports tied the team with Petty Enterprises for most in NASCAR history.

William Byron was already a superstar, and I mean, he just went to another level of being a superstar, said Hendrick vice chairman Jeff Gordon, himself a three-time Daytona 500 winner in the No. 1 Chevrolet. 24.

I wasn't driving the car, but I felt like I was doing every lap there with it, he said. They would celebrate. This is a big win.

Byron, who had never finished higher than 21st in the Daytona 500, is a self-taught racer who used computer equipment to improve his skills. He reached the championship last season when Byron made it six career wins, but lost the title to Ryan Blaney, the older brother of Byron's girlfriend.

I'm just a kid from computer racing and I won the Daytona 500, I can't believe it, Byron said. I wish my father was here. He's sick, but that's about it, man. We've been through so much, and we sat in the stands together and watched the race.

The fourth and final caution of the race started when Hendrick driver Alex Bowman hit Byron from behind and that caused Byron to side-swipe Brad Keselowski and cause a 23-car crash that caused a red flag that lasted more than 15 minutes.

With four laps remaining on the final restart, Byron was second in the No. 1 Chevrolet. 24. He and Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain pushed back and forth for the lead and it was Byron in front after a crash broke out behind him just as he went under the white flag marking the final lap of the race.

Byron was followed by teammate Bowman in a 1-2 sweep for Chevrolet and Hendrick. Christopher Bell in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing finished third and was followed by the Chevys of Corey Lajoie of Spire Motorsports and AJ Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing.

Bubba Wallace was sixth in a Toyota for 23XI Racing and was followed by John Hunter Nemecheck in another Toyota, but for Legacy Motor Club. Chase Briscoe was eighth in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing and followed by Legacy driver Erik Jones and SHR teammate Noah Gragson.

The race was held a day later than scheduled due to persistent rain throughout the weekend at Daytona. Monday was supposed to open with the rescheduled second-tier Xfinity Series race and then lead into the 500, but when it was still raining Monday morning, NASCAR rearranged events and made the Xfinity race closer.

There was no pre-race concert on Monday as scheduled performer Pitbull said he would return next year to make good on his appearance. He said a scheduling conflict prevented him from staying at Daytona on Monday, but grand marshal Dwayne The Rock Johnson stayed the extra day and was the most popular attraction in pre-race activities.

Johnson piled into the starting grid in the fan area and received the loudest ovation at the pre-race driver's meeting, in which he appeared 30 minutes ahead of schedule wearing a black T-shirt.

The flexibility NASCAR has shown this month in working around its schedule to avoid inclement weather is virtually unprecedented in the first 75 hours of the series. NASCAR, to start the month, moved the Clash exhibition to the Coliseum for a full day due to impending rain. At Daytona, it rescheduled the ARCA Series race from Saturday to Friday night and made early decisions to move both the Xfinity and Cup Series races.

The decision to postpone the Cup race was made early on Sunday morning and prevented fans from sitting in the rain-soaked stands to see if the race would start.

Just hours later, the teams used Sunday's rain delay to tell The Associated Press that they have hired one of the country's top antitrust and sports lawyers to advise them in their ongoing dispute with NASCAR over a new revenue-sharing model.

The decision to hire Jeffrey Kessler, partner and co-executive chairman of Winston & Strawn LLP, followed a meeting at Daytona that included the majority owner from each franchised team. Although the teams invited NASCAR representatives to attend, none did.

The Kesslers' hiring was disclosed to the AP by the five members of the team's ownership negotiating committee. coming amid a breakdown in negotiations between the teams and NASCAR that led to the 36 franchise teams refusing last month to extend their exclusive negotiating window with the sanctioning body over the existing deal.

